

Border Patrol agents have warned of the dangers of crossing the Rio Grande border for children.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

A three-year-old migrant boy was abandoned near Rio Grande, Texas, and was rescued Sunday by a group of migrants. that were handed over to border authorities, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Monday.

The agents of the McAllen Border Patrol station found in the early hours of Sunday in Havana, Texas, a group of 47 migrants, including the minor.

Migrants informed the agents who picked up the boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, that he was abandoned near a river.

At the time agents located the boy, they believed he was about two years old; however, Border Patrol agents searched their processing facilities a phone number written on the child’s shirt that made them contact their mother, who confirmed that he was of Honduran nationality and was three years old.

Agents reported in the statement that the boy found it difficult to communicate with the agents and that he did not have any documents. It only said “mom” and dad ”.

The CBP has insisted on the risk to which the undocumented are exposed when passing through the southern border. Last Saturday a four-year-old Honduran boy died in a Texas hospital after crossing the border sick and with breathing difficulties, reported the authorities fo.

The same agency reported that last Tuesday the death of a newborn baby who had just entered the United States in the arms of his mother after crossing the border through Rio Grande, Texas.

The events occurred on November 20 when five migrants, including the boy’s mother, who is a Honduran national, surrendered to the Border Patrol near the McAllen-Hidalgo entrance.

With information from . Agency

You may also like:

• Police are being investigated for not helping an undocumented Hispanic kidnapped

• An undocumented child died in Texas shortly after crossing the border.

• In less than a week two migrant children die after crossing the border