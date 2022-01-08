01/09/2022

On at 00:19 CET

Mar Bianchi

This is one of those news stories that no one ever wants to read or write. Miguel Angel, the 10-year-old boy from Alhaur who suffered from a brain tumor, has died today. As the CD Alhaurino has expressed in his Twitter account, “although your star has gone out on Earth, will continue to shine from the sky“.

A faithful supporter of football, Miguel Ángel played in the lower categories of the CD Alhaurino and it became the charm for the selection of Luis Enrique just when qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar was being played. He especially connected with Morata and made the Juventus striker promise that he would score and then dedicate it to him. Said and done. At the end of the meeting, Morata wrote on his Instagram account: “The really important things. One of the most beautiful goals I will score in my life. It’s for you, Miguel Ángel. ”Thanks to the Little Wish Foundation, the Malaga-born spent a few hours with several members of La Roja in the last opportunity to qualify at La Cartuja.

⭐𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮 𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝘇, 𝗠𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗔́𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 From Club Deportivo Alhaurino we want to give a big hug to the family in these devastating moments. Rest, little one. Although your star has been extinguished on Earth, it will continue to shine from the sky. pic.twitter.com/KwQdzlfnbU – Club Deportivo Alhaurino 🇪🇸 (@CD_Alhaurino) January 8, 2022

In addition, Miguel Ángel also received an emotional message from Luis Enrique, in which he encouraged him to move forward. “They have told me that you are in the hospital a little pachucho. As now I do not have football, I am dedicating myself to calling those who are the best fans and they have told me that you, Miguel Ángel, with only eight years old, are one of the best we have. Now it’s my turn, as a coach, as when you used to cheer, cheer on you. As soon as you leave the hospital you are invited to come see us at the national team and we will give you a shirt As cool as this one I have, a ball signed by all the players. I really want to meet you, see you and hug you. Give your parents a kiss. A lot of courage and a lot of strength and at the top, we are the best. “

💪 Very special visit from Miguel Ángel, a true Malaguista SUPERHERO 💙🤍 ​​# FundaciónMCF #SiempreFuerte #MCFCompromiso pic.twitter.com/iiAt4loGaQ – Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) July 15, 2020

As a Malaguista from Malaga, in 2020 Málaga CF also wanted to have a detail with the little one. He was invited to La Rosaleda and there he received all the love and support of the staff members and the coaching staff.. The captain at that time, Adrián González, gave him a ball signed by all the players and a blue and white jersey.