Miguel Bosé prepares his bioseries, will tell everything about his life | Instagram

The singer-songwriter and Hispanic-Panamanian actor Miguel Bosé prepares his bioseries together with the producer of the famous program ‘MasterChef’ where he will touch in detail everything that has happened in his life and in his years in the industry.

VIS, the ViacomCBS International Networks division, has just announced this past Thursday the development of ‘Bosé’, a ‘biopic’ based on the life of the Spanish artist Miguel Bosé, which will be produced in collaboration with Shine Iberia (‘MasterChef‘), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock.

And best of all, if everything continues as planned, production of the series will begin in early 2022 in Spain.

The ‘Bosé’ series will portray the life of an artist with a unique and highly recognizable personality and the six-episode series will be an unheard-of work of art in itself, transporting viewers to different parts of the career of the singer-songwriter who began to late 1970s.

Unveiling the stories behind the inspiration, composition and recording of some of his most iconic works and how that success affected his personal life.

It should be noted that the new fiction, which can be seen on the Paramount + platform and also has the support of the artist himself.

After many years of recovering memories, after others of writing, the first season of my life finally arrives “, affirms Miguel Bosé.

“Thanks to Shine Iberia’s writing team and its lead producer for shaping this project, thanks to Elefantec and Legacy Rock for their tenacity and vision and, of course, thanks to the enthusiasm of the people at ViacomCBS and Paramount +. Thanks to them this dream will see the light “.

According to the singer, they joined forces to make a life, a beauty, a career something that is already in the memory that belongs to everyone.

We started immediately and I am convinced that it will touch many, because all of you were part of and are responsible for who I was, who I am and everything I may become in the future. Thank you for this privilege. “

It should be noted that this bioseries will be quite different and in fact they have thanked the singer for the generosity and truthfulness with which he has shared his fascinating life.

It’s a ‘biopic’ unlike any other biopic that will undoubtedly thrill viewers around the world. “

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas, has been excited to show the world the incredible and eclectic life of musical legend Miguel Bosé.

We hope this production will invoke the same emotions as Bosé’s music and will appeal to our global audience at Paramount +. “

The series, which for the moment will have a six-episode season, as we mentioned above, will review Bosé’s career from the late 70s to the present day and has the collaboration of the singer himself, immersed at the same time in the writing of his autobiography.