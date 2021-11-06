Miguel Bosé tells how he almost lost his life, his father’s fault | INSTAGRAM

Lately the Famous singer Miguel Bosé has been on topics of conversation thanks to the announcement of the series and also his autobiography which will arrive in bookstores very soon thanks to the Espasa publishing house.

It is for this same reason that the famous man is offering us one of his lesser-known faces uf, a character who is a star in the world of music and that of course he also has his human and vulnerable side, so we will know a lot of data about him that we had no idea that they existed.

His father the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín He is one of the people who has a major role in said autobiography because he is one of the people who influencing the famous most and just before the official publication of his book they are already speculating that many will arrive controversial about.

This is how we can observe a little in the memories of Miguel Bosé and that complicated relationship he has with his father explaining the origin of his personality and what happened and what made them separate forever.

In one of the chapters of his book “Captain Thunder’s son” he has had the opportunity to open up and reveal that he never lived up to the expectations his father had about him, revealing that he also took him to a Safari by Africa when he was 10 years old and that he lived one of the most difficult moments of his life in that place.

He confessed that he was even about to lose my life in that place, all thanks and because of his father who was “trying to make a man out of his son”, or at least he said so with his words.



Miguel Bosé shared one of his most complicated moments and in which he almost lost his life.

It turns out that he traveled to Mozambique and faced lions, elephants and other animals that exist in the place.

His father was quite scared thinking about the tastes of his son thinking that he had to live this stage with him in order to be a man.

He confessed that he went to hunt hippos and that I hate that horrible safari, his legs and knees were always in the water and leeches stuck to him, he could not detach himself and also mosquitoes of all sizes also bit him.

It was for this same reason that he contracted malaria, a condition that made him almost lose his life, because it was quite complicated because at that time there were no pills to treat this disease.

He went through one of the most difficult moments of his life and lost many kilos in a Safari that cost him dearly and almost ended his life, something that made Miguel Bosé lose trust in his father and also in his father, who lost his trust of his wife and family.