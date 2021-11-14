The Detroit Tigers they talked about the future of their super prospect Spencer torkelson and they made it clear that this player will not have to wait for Miguel Cabrera retreat to shine in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

According to a report by Jon Morosi, the general manager of the Tigres, Al Ávila, spoke about the future of Spencer Torkelson, who is his # 1 prospect and has a high projection for his career in the Major Leagues, for what we understand that you will not have to wait long for that, so much so that maybe and share ground with Miguel Cabrera.

“For us, it’s good to know that he can play third base. As we move forward, he will probably end up being first baseman full time, ”Avila said of Torkelson.

Torkelson, who was Pick # 1 in the 2020 MLB Draft, is an infielder who can play both first and third base and since his election, he was cataloged as the next Cabrera in this Detroit organization, but with these statements from the manager, he could play in the anteroom and leave the initial to the Venezuelan before his retirement.

So this young player, with Cabrera active, could be promoted to the majors and play in these ways:

If Cabrera is 1B, he could defend 3B If Miggy is DH, he could be 1B

As is known, the Venezuelan announced that after the 2023 season he will retire from the Major Leagues as a player, so for at least a few years this prospect will play with the benchmark of this Tigers team, remembering that for many, this will be the replacement of the legend of Maracay.

For his batting, defensive game and other Torkelson is compared to “Miggy”, but his prospective qualities will very surely be seen ahead of time and we will see in Detroit who could continue with the legacy of the Venezuelan who for the 2022 campaign will be in search of the 3000 hits in MLB.

Minor League Torkelson Numbers

In the last minor league season, he hit 115 hits, 30 homers, 91 RBIs, 89 runs scored, leaving AVG of .267, OBP of .383, SLG of .383 and OPS of .935, this having action in Class A, Double A and Triple A, playing a total of 121 games.