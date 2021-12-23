11 years have passed since Manuel Mijares and Lucero surprised all of Mexico by announcing their divorce after two children in common and a good musical dumbbell.

The couple joined their lives in 1997, in a ceremony worthy of any fairy tale, since it was even televised and thousands of people were able to follow the love between them live.

However, their busy schedules forced them to end as a couple and continue with a strong and close friendship for the good of their children, Lucerito and José Manuel, the youngest being the one who has stolen the cameras.

But the life of the interpreters of “The privilege of loving” has taken separate paths, since she has been with the businessman, Michel Kuri for nine years, while he has already been linked with another woman.

In recent days, the 63-year-old singer was seen with the businesswoman, Pita de la Vega, owner of a soccer team in Mexico and heir to a great empire.

It is worth mentioning that neither of them has spoken in this regard, as they were only caught at a sporting event where the Qatari ambassador was also present, as well as in Formula 1.

It is no secret to anyone that when he was very young, the famous singer was one of the most sought-after singles in his youth and maturity, for which he was romantically related to some women.

Yuri

A few days ago, it was announced that before his marriage to Lucero, both celebrities went out on some occasions, and it was Mijares himself who shared the story.

But nothing official was ever formalized, so to date they maintain a very good friendship and have collaborated on some songs together for Televisa.

Although they were not a couple, they did date on some occasions. Photo: Televisa

Ilse Olivo, by Flans

Shortly before he became one of the most recognized singers of the ballad in Spanish, in the mid-1980s, José Manuel Mijares Morán maintained an “intermittent” relationship with the vocalist of the group Flans.

“It was an intermittent relationship. Suddenly she had a boyfriend or I had a girlfriend, we broke up and then we came back. I appreciate her very much. I had a great time …”, replied the interpreter in an interview.

The couple lasted seven years together. Photo: IG / oficialmijares / Twitter

Mayte Lascuráin, from Pandora

It was the same member of Pandora, who revealed that Manuel Mijares was the great love of her life, and shortly after it was the singer who took a few minutes to talk about the relationship they had.

“That Mayte! She has been revealing it since 1972, man! We love each other very much. We have a great, but great friendship. But she invents more,” explained the singer.

The Pandora member also fell at her feet. Photo: Twitter

Cecilia Bolocco

Right at the end of the 90s, Manuel Mijares flatly denied that he had had a romantic relationship with the former Chilean Miss Universe Cecilia Bolocco, but shortly after the truth was revealed.

It was in 2020 when Diana Bolocco, sister of the former beauty queen, who made the unexpected confession: “Did you know that Manuel Mijares was my brother-in-law?”, Mentioned Cecilia’s younger sister, who specified that both had had a torrid romance between 1988 and 1989.

The former beauty queen and the singer always denied the courtship. Photo: Twitter

bright Star

His only wife was the mother of his children, Lucero, with whom he had been married for 14 years, ranking as one of the most popular couples from the beginning of their courtship to the end of their marriage.

They formed a beautiful family alongside their children. Photo: IG / luceromexico

Renata chain

It was six years after he signed the divorce with the “Bride of America”, when Mijares decided to give himself a new chance in love, and it was in none other than Renata Chaín.

It was just in 2017, when he began dating the architect whose romance never confirmed or denied the romance between them, and later the couple “made official” that they were together during a trip to Oaxaca.

The couple was seen in some places hand in hand. Photo: Hola Magazine

In this state, the couple went together and as a couple to the wedding of Emmanuel’s daughter, Giovanna Acha, just when both singers were on a successful tour.

Camila Pallares

Although his relationship with the architect was not formalized, in 2019, the magazine “Quien” assured that it had enough information to confirm that Mijares had ended his relationship with Camila Pallares after just over a year of relationship.

It should be noted that it was the same singer who made his romance with the interior designer official during the Global Gift Gala, for which he paraded alone, but on his way out, they were seen hand in hand.

