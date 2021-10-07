Mike Flanagan is already recognized as one of the best directors in the horror genre. Although the creator has been working for several years, the film Oculus: The Mirror of Evil – 73% put him on the map and his adaptations of Stephen King ended up launching him to fame. With Gerald’s Game – 90% demonstrated their ability to respect the psychology of the characters created by the author and with Doctor Sueño – 79% managed to exceed the expectations of fans of the book and film of The Shining – 92% equally. Now after his most recent success in Netflix, Flanagan is ready to adapt another of the great horror writers: Edgar Allan Poe.

Netflix It has become Flanagan’s home, as there he has had his big premieres with the comfort of knowing that he has absolute control over his projects. It recently premiered on the platform Midnight Mass – 100%, a mini series that behind all the terrifying aspects tells a story of faith and religion. This style is already particular to the director, who has managed to stand out thanks to the fact that he writes his characters very well and does not limit himself to scare with classic jump scares. Deep down, her interest goes beyond what is scary and gender is just a way of talking about much deeper and more philosophical issues, such as addictions, human existence, family relationships and the denial of trauma.

Now that Flanagan has the confidence of the public to adapt one of the great masters of horror, the creator wants to take the next step to adapt to a classic. According to Deadline, Netflix confirmed that their partnership remains strong and that development of a limited series based on the tale will begin soon. The Fall of the House of Usher that Edgar Allan Poe published in 1839. At this time there is no more information about the cast or a possible premiere date, but it was confirmed that the series will have 8 episodes, of which four will be directed by Mike flanagan and the other four by Michael Fimognari, an old friend and colleague of the director who has worked as a photographer for his films.

This is not the first time the story has been adapted. In 1928 a French silent film directed by Jean Epstein was made and that same year another version directed by James Sibley Watson. However, the most famous adaptation is the 1960 version, directed by Roger Corman, written by Richard Matheson and starring Vincent Price, which although it took quite a few creative liberties resulted in a great work that is still valid and loved among fans. Throughout the years, the story has been worked on in animations, shorts and independent films.

The Fall of the House of Usher tells the story of a man who visits his old friend Roderick Usher at his mansion. Usher has been ill for years and everyone thinks he will die soon, but it is his sister, Madeline, who seems most vulnerable. During her visit, Madeline passes away and the narrator claims to hear strange sounds that the house seems to produce. Usher himself assures that the mansion is alive and connected to his family, as a kind of curse. As is tradition with Poe’s tales, the ending reveals that the terror is entirely human and far from the fantasy world.

Yes Mike flanagan continues in the tradition of its adaptations, we can expect quite a few changes to the plot. In The Curse of Hill House – 93%, based on the novel by Shirley Jackson, many alterations were made with the protagonists to be able to bring the story to the present day. In the original text, the characters meet in the mansion to prove the existence of the supernatural, while in the series they are a family affected by the evil of the house. Likewise, The Curse of Bly Manor – 90%, based on Another twist from Henry James, it is quite a departure in part because it also served to adapt the author’s other ghost stories.

The news about this adaptation comes at a curious moment, because not long ago Netflix also confirmed that Mike flanagan I would adapt the comic Something is Killing the Children, so at this time we do not know which project will have priority. What seems like a fact is that the next work we will see from the creator will be the series The midnight club, adaptation of the novel by Christopher Pike, where a group of terminally ill people meet to tell horror stories. As always, in the series we can expect the return of actors like Samantha Sloyan and Zach Gilford, who have collaborated a lot with the director.

