With the premiere of Midnight Mass – 100%, Mike Flanagan ended up consolidating his image as one of the great horror directors and writers of today. The creator has been developing and improving his instincts within the genre for a long time, but in recent years they have been very generous with him. The Curse of Hill House – 93%, The Curse of Bly Manor – 90% and Doctor Sueño – 79% made him popular both in movies and streaming and now he has a juicy contract to develop several projects for Netflix. Now that he has a certain status, the director’s ambition could reach other franchises, such as Star wars, of which he is a fan.

The creation of George Lucas needs no introduction, since since the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% we have not had a decade where there is no talk of Star wars or a project is developed on this universe. It is true that in recent years, and since the purchase of Disney, the franchise has been overexploited, but that does not mean that there are no quality titles. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% or The Mandalorian – 90% are the clear example of what can be achieved when developing stories that add to mythology instead of recycling it. The trilogy starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and John Boyega still divides fans, but it definitely served to attract new fans and introduce the play to a new generation who already wants to see more.

This is where it comes in Mike flanagan, who apparently had a revelation about Star wars:

I was woken up by the shaking this morning, I sat there for a few minutes just thinking, “I would really love to make a horror movie in the Star Wars universe …”

Unfortunately, Flanagan didn’t say much more about it, so his exact approach is not known, but it does not seem as impossible as one would think. LucasFilm has tried to give fans new perspectives on the characters and the universe, whether with prequels or spin-offs, and it’s such a vast universe that the horror genre has many possibilities. In addition, the also director of Oculus: The Mirror of Evil – 73% is known for not depending on cheap scares and blood by the gallon, as he manages to balance very well the development of the characters and the most classic horror moments and what not they disappoint.

A vision of Star wars From the horror it could be very interesting, especially in these moments when the franchise is struggling to retain its fans. The input of an unexpected director could also be very positive, almost like what happened when a proposal from Quentin Tarantino was discussed for Star trek, which the public still wants to see. The true connoisseurs of Star warsThose who have read and seen absolutely everything know that horror has already been used in the franchise. In 2009 a novel called Death troopers written by Joe schreiber where the story is told of a ship full of criminals that is stranded in deep space and whose only salvation seems to be an abandoned star destroyer.

A series of novels known as Galaxy of fear, written by John whitman, which tell the various stories of a pair of orphans named Zak and Tash who travel from planet to planet trying not to be captured. The idea was to deliver a series similar to Shaking chills for younger fans of Star wars. The series consisted of 12 installments that ended with The hunger. Maybe Disney + You could be encouraged to adapt any of these stories or develop something totally new for a series of this genre.

But since for now it is nothing more than an idea on the air, Mike flanagan should focus on his new projects, which include an adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe short story called The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the graphic novel Something is Killing the Children, The Season of Passage, and the series The midnight club, where a group of terminally ill patients come together to tell horror stories.

