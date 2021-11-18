Mike tyson He is undoubtedly a legend in the world of boxing. Just as he knew how to shine and reach the top with an excellent sports career, he also went through bad times, full of scandals, dramas and internal struggles. From buying a Bengal tiger or entering the marijuana business to having extreme psychedelic experiences: Four years ago he began to consume toad venom to overcome the worst passage of his life and assures that he died when he tasted it for the first time.

“I ingested this toad’s venom 53 times, but nothing came close to the experience of the first time. That time I ‘died’ during my first trip. It was quite a challenge.”, revealed in an interview with the New York Post during the Wonderland event, a colloquium on psychedelics, microdosing and medicine held in Miami.

He immersed himself in the marijuana business.

“In my travels I have seen that death is beautiful. Both life and death have to be beautiful, but death has a bad reputation. The toad has taught me that I will not be here forever. There is an expiration date.”he confessed.

In addition, Tyson clarified how he got to the point of resorting to these types of extravagant drugs and stated that it was a delicate moment in his life. Four years ago, I was overweight, drowned in alcohol, and used other types of substances, until one of his friends told him to try toad poison.

“I did it as a challenge. He was using heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It is another dimension. Before trying the toad, it was a disaster. The toughest opponent I’ve ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos tend to have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego “, said.

He’s getting ready to fight again. (Photo: Instagram)

Iron Mike himself insists that this event was revealing and helped him out of the bad time. Since then, He managed to lose 45 kilos in just three months, he resumed his desire and passion for boxing and, in addition, he involved and improved his relationship with his wife and children.

“It has made me more creative and helps me focus. I am more present as a businessman and entrepreneur. If you met me in 1989, you knew someone else. My mind is not sophisticated enough to understand what happened, but life has improved. The whole purpose of the toad is to reach its full potential. I look at the world in a different way. We are all the same. All is love”added.

At 55, Tyson is immersed in this underworld of drugs and, as reported by the NY Post, has a rookery of the amphibian species Bufo alvarius, of origin in the Sonoran Desert. For the moment, he placed them on his ranch in California, where he also grows cannabis.

