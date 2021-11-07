11/07/2021 at 19:34 CET

The Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has reached the 100 matches on the Emirates Stadium bench across all competitions with 56 wins, 18 draws and 26 losses. It is the second best record in the entire history of the club, only behind George Graham (56), who led the team between 1986 and 1995.

Spanish, what took the reins at the end of 2019 after the dismissal of Unai Emery, is an institution in North London for his past as a player and his team is one of the fittest at the start of the 2021/22 season: has four consecutive victories among all competitions, three of them in the Premier League, and has registered 10 games without losing.

54 – In his 100th match in charge of Arsenal in all competitions, Mikel Arteta has earned his 54th win – the only manager in the club’s history to pick up more wins than the Spaniard from their first 100 games at the helm is George Graham (56 ). Building. pic.twitter.com/EJRpGuq5qo – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2021

Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at Manchester City has weathered an unprecedented crisis: the team fell in the first three days of the Premier League and went into the break at bottom with zero points, nine goals against and none in favor. His position was up in the air, but the sports management ratified him and the team has not lost since the end of August.

Arsenal leave the crisis behind

The gunners they add three consecutive victories in the Premier League and have consolidated in the top 5 of the classification with 20 points out of 33 possible. The Spaniard came to be among the main placed to become the first coach fired from the five major leagues after signing a resounding start, but he has turned the situation around and currently Arsenal have become one of the rivals to shake: March fifth and the match against Liverpool next day will mark the competitive ceiling of the team.

Mikel Arteta’s team has achieved an FA Cup and a Community Shield in his first months at the helm of the sports project gunner. Despite the fact that he has not won any more titles and has been out of European competitions for the first time since the 1995/96 season, the sports management continues to trust blindly in its coach, who has two more years on his contract and could extend it in the short-term future.