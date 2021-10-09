10/09/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has won his first Premier League Best Coach of the Month trophy after his team won all four of their games in September.. Despite the bad start, the Gunners have rebuilt and have achieved three consecutive Premier victories (1-0 vs. Norwich, 0-1 vs. Burnley and 3-1 vs. Tottenham) and one in the Carabao Cup (3-0 vs. AFC Wimbledon).

The Basque, who has been on the tightrope after signing three defeats in the first three days of the British championship, He is the sixth Spanish coach to achieve this distinction after Rafa Benítez, Roberto Martínez, Quique Sánchez Flores, Pep Guardiola and Javi Gracia. His first Coach of the Month arrives at the best possible moment: the board considered his dismissal due to poor results.

6 – Mikel Arteta is the sixth Spaniard to win a @premierleague manager of the month award (also Benítez, Martínez, Flores, Guardiola and Gracia), the most of any non-British nation. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/liA8INBLZo – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 8, 2021

Be that as it may, Pep Guardiola’s former assistant has established himself on the bench at the Emirates Stadium, where He has directed a total of 95 meetings between all competitions: he has 52 victories, 17 draws and 26 defeats. Since he started his career on the benches, the former player of FC Barcelona, ​​PSG or Real Sociedad, among others has five titles with Manchester City and two with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta, an idol in London

ANDhe coach is a respected figure in the north of the city of London after spending time at the British club as a player between 2011 and 2016, when he decided to hang up his boots and join Pep Guardiola’s sports project in Manchester as assistant coach. The one from San Sebastián took the reins of the Arsenal bench at the end of 2019 and, despite the ups and downs, his project is solid.

Arteta is a strong defender of positional play, offensive and attractive, something he learned from Pep Guardiola during his time at Manchester City, where he won two Premier League, two FA Cup and one Community Shield. Since starting his solo adventure, the former player has won two titles with Arsenal, won consecutively in 2020: an FA Cup and a Community Shield.