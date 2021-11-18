11/18/2021 at 21:08 CET

His summer signing went more than unnoticed in England, but Mikel Arteta knew what he was doing. He had had him by his side while he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, so he called him up in July to join the project he is creating at Emirates Stadium. For now, his arrival could not have been more decisive. We are talking about Nicolas Jover, the manager of the strategy plays in the Gunners.

Arteta described him as “someone whose experience can be incredibly useful and valuable to us. Strategy is a crucial part of the game today, it is something you have to master and master and we are in that process.” We fans often forget that in today’s football, where everything is so even, one of the differentiating factors can be the set piece. The little ones cling to him in the games against the ‘big ones’, but Arsenal are showing this season in the Premier League that the most powerful also know how to take advantage.

Of all the goals Arsenal have scored this season in the league, 46% have come from strategy plays worked out in training by Nicolas Jover, the almighty in charge of the scoreboard. The Gunners have scored the same set-piece goals so far as Premier that they scored in the entire league last year.

“Nicolas is a genius in the way he thinks and the way he creates plans. Sitting with him and discussing different scenarios, you feel like everything has a thought behind it. There are no coincidences at any time. Whenever we discussed the plays to Set pieces, it was never easy. We could discuss a corner kick for over an hour, it wasn’t a problem, “Mads Buttgereit, who worked at Brentford, told Sky Sports.

Chambers’ celebration

Everyone is aware of the importance of Jover’s board, also the players. A good example was Chambers’ goal that gave Arsenal qualification in the Carabao Cup. The center-back went out onto the pitch and on the first ball he touched he took it straight to the net, in a strategy play in which Jover had anticipated any movement.

He was the one who motivated Chambers just before entering the green. I was going to score. So it was. After the central goal, all the players went to the technical area to hug Nicolas Jover, Arteta’s secret weapon that is already beginning to be known in the Premier.