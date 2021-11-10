11/10/2021 at 18:57 CET

Jordi Gol – Special Envoy (Athens)

The Spanish team trained this Wednesday at the stadium Spyros Louis of Athens to prepare for the vital game of La Roja this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. for the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel merinoIt was the only casualty for Luis Enrique in this training session, and he had a separate session. The Navarrese, as reported by the coach at the press conference this Wednesday, will not participate in the game against the Hellenes “because we do not want to take any risks.”

The Spanish expedition was surprised by how cold it was in an a priori hot country like Greece. The Spaniards have found themselves with a lot of humidity and with a sensation of cold that did not agree with the 10 degrees that the thermometer marked.

The cold, in fact, can be a key factor also at a sports level. The thermal sensation, according to those present and the local press, can make the shock present little public. In addition, the restrictions by Covid, which allow a capacity of maximum 40,000 people, and only for vaccinated. A negative PCR is not enough for adults, and only people who have received the full vaccination schedule are allowed in, something that also limits capacity.

With all this, added to the fact that Gracia only aspires to enter the play-off for the World Cup in Qatar, the game is not expected to present a great entry.

Despite the initial concern of La Roja, Spyros Louis’ pitch was in very good condition, even somewhat better than the state of the grass that La Cartuja could present this Sunday.

In the part of the training session open to the media, the national team has carried out rounds and warm-up exercises in which Luis Enrique has mixed the players, to not to give, one more time, clues about the eleven he prepares for tomorrow.