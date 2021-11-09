11/09/2021

On at 18:18 CET

The Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel merino, has traveled to Greece with the Spanish team after medical tests carried out last Monday confirmed that he does not suffer any injuries. He will be absent against Greece, but he will be available for Luis Enrique in the face of the confrontation against Sweden.

The Navarrese, one of the most important pieces for Imanol Alguacil in the Reale Arena, He has entered the team’s squad to face the third national stoppage and will be important in the two key duels for the Qatar 2022 ticket. This season he has played a total of 17 games and adds a total of 1,521 minutes of play with the txuri-urdin team.

The former CA Osasuna has entered the last three calls of Luis Enrique and is an important footballer in the rotation with the national team– Appeared against Georgia and Kosovo during qualifying and also against Italy and France during the UEFA Nations League.

Fit for the vital duel against Sweden

The Real Sociedad player travels with the rest of the expedition to Greece and his evolution will mark availability: Except for surprise, he will not participate against the Greek team, but he could be in the momentous duel against Sweden.

The former Newcastle player did not participate in the first training session with the rest of his teammates, and neither did the footballers Gayà and Rodrigo Moreno. All of them have remained in the convocation, not so the players Ansu Fati, Eric García and Yeremi Pino, who have fallen due to injury and have entered Raúl de Tomás, Diego Llorente and Brais Méndez.