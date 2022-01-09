Related news

Last May, Toni Mejías published Hambre, a book where he portrays the relationship that began with anorexia at the end of 2018. One of the halves of Los Chikos del Maíz contributed with his testimony to break many stereotypes about the Eating disorder, starting with one of the most obvious: they are not exclusive to women. The Valencian spoke, wrote and rapped frankly about these silent and stigmatizing diseases.

These days a video taken from TikTok in which we can hear a young rapper openly talking about his bulimia has gone viral on Twitter. “When you start, you think that you control it and, in truth, it is she who controls you. You are wishing you had the house alone so as not to be watching if they can hear you,” begins the topic, which accumulates thousands of reactions on the social network . “Be aware that in less than two hours what you have eaten has already had to come out, inside you think it is better not to eat because you are very clear that you are going to regret it”, keep going.

“And the first thing they did was tell me that I was a queer because, according to them, this disorder is only for girls. Even in these things they must put labels, I am not weaker than other men, I am simply weak “, continues the heartbreaking song, where the young man assures that” the only strength in me was that little voice that whispered: ‘You feel good when You vomit.

“All my admiration”

He concluded by highlighting that “Thinking that everyone is wrong is the first sign that shows that I am upset” and recognizing, on the other hand, that he does not regret the kilos he has lost along the way despite realizing that what he was doing was destructive to him. The video, which came to Twitter from the hand of this tweeter, accumulates more than 300,000 views:

What a fucking anguish, I wish no one went through this. All my admiration to this boy for being able to tell it 🙌🙌🙌🙌

I do not know if it is from a long time ago but I have seen it now, I have not found it here either, because of the @ of Tiktok it is not him.

The voices that recognized the Catalan rapper in the young arrived soon Mikel Serra, better known by his stage name of Blast, who had uploaded the video clip of his song Do not eat, which is so titled, at the beginning of last year 2021 to his YouTube channel:

These are some of the reactions to Mikel’s topic:

I am not lying to you if I tell you that I have started to cry listening to him, it is very brave to dare to speak about something so hard and delicate and even more so when society is responsible for making us feel worse, I hope I can find this boy's account to give him visibility🙏🏻 💗

You have to have huge balls to do something like this publicly, but it shows your desire and strength to continue fighting to get out of that hell.

All my respect to this boy …

You are not weak if you are able to do that. The weak are the society that looks the other way when it sees someone with problems of this kind. You can't empathize with that until you experience it in the first person.

Fuck, how hard. A brave man for being able to explain it because he has been able to face it 💜💜

Stop shutting up the things that happen, let go of everything and you will clean yourself inside.

When someone verbalizes a lot of what you have inside … Ugh … how it fucking stings! 😰 How hard and how true … But how brave!

We confirm that it has made me cry? we confirm

This is why I like rap. Give people a voice, even with themes like this. Bravo to the kid for releasing him out.

A stage of my life has gotten into my eye …

All the respect and admiration for overcoming it and singing it in public 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Serious and very common problem.

The applause for the Catalan has been unanimous.

