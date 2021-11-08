11/08/2021 at 10:51 CET

In the constant journey that AC Milan is going through to rewrite its name among the greats of Europe, it seems that little by little it is coming to an end. After many seasons with mediocre results and a game far from that Milan that dazzled the entire continent, the San Siro team seems to have definitely returned, and despite not having a squad with apparent big names, it is consolidating itself as the team to beat in Italy.

Co-leader in the classification together with Naples, Milan they have only given up two draws in the first twelve days of Serie A, which places it with 32 points. A figure that had never before added after the first twelve games, since the leagues added three points per victory.

Milan and Naples seem destined to be the two teams to fight for the league this year, after a disastrous start by Juve, which is 14 points behind the leaders, and an Inter that is showing somewhat irregular.

The Milan derby was in a draw

The last day left us with one of the most charismatic derbies in Europe, a Milan-Inter that never leaves anyone indifferent, and that ended with a draw (1-1). After a vibrant start, Calhanoglu, a former Milan player, gave Inter a penalty, and five minutes later De Vrij scored his own to equalize the score in the 17th minute.

Before the break, Lautaro Martínez missed a penalty that would have given Simone Inzaghi’s players an advantage, but veteran goalkeeper Tatarusanu managed to stop him to maintain the result and leave Milan at the top of the table taking advantage of the draw of Naples against Verona.