11/02/2021 at 21:54 CET

Roger Payró

After seven seasons of absence, Milan’s return to the Champions League is not being the dream. Located in the group of death, the set of Stefano Pioli has not yet added and faces the match against Porto as a real final; everything that is not winning would practically say goodbye to the eighth.

Co-leader in Serie A and the only one capable of keeping up with the intractable Naples, the duality ‘rossonera’ lives another reality in Europe. “We do not deserve the ‘zero’ in the table, we want to prove it tomorrow against a very difficult team, expert & rdquor ;, explained the technician in the previous one, knowing that he has made merits to take at least some point. You must prove it today in a meeting in which you will not be able to count on Florenzi, Castillejo, Maignan and Rebic.

Opposite will be Porto, who, thanks to the 1-0 in Do Dragao to the Lombards, received a dose of tranquility whose effect should not play a trick on them today. Wendell and especially Uribe are the sensitive absences of Sérgio Conceiçao. Match to all or nothing.

Probable lineups:

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo; Kessié, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao; and Ibrahimovic.

Port: Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi; Otávio, Sérgio Oliveira, Grujic, Luis Díaz; Evanilson and Taremi.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Hour: 18.45

Stadium: San siro