10/26/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

Milan, co-leader of Serie A and rival of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, halved its losses on the last balance sheet, closed on June 30, 2021 and approved this Tuesday, with respect to the previous year, the entity reported in an official statement.

“Despite a season completely penalized by the effects of the pandemic, AC Milan closed the 2020-2021 balance with a significant reduction in losses (equal to 98.2 million euros) compared to the previous balance, thanks to the positive effect generated by sports activities, increased income and improvement in organizational expenses“, the note reads.

In particular, the Milan accounts, owned by the US fund Elliott, benefited from participation in the Europa League 2020-2021, which allowed the club to enter “about 75 million euros “for audiovisual rights and 17 million thanks to advertising agreements.

On the other hand, the club reported that the coronavirus pandemic had a negative effect of 55 million euros in their boxes, especially due to the lack of income generated by ticket sales.

Milan, in which the Spaniards Samu Castillejo and Brahim Díaz, continues with its growth process and this year has returned to the Champions League after seven years of waiting.

The milanista team finished second in the last Serie A and lead the current championship, tied with Napoli, seven points ahead of Inter Milan, third.