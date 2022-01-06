01/06/2022 at 20:43 CET

New defeat for José Mourinho’s Roma against a big Serie A team. A disastrous start for the Romanists cost two early goals from a Milan who knew how to handle the advantage perfectly. Abraham cut distances, but Leao placed the third at the end to close the match. The ‘rossoneri’ remain in the fight with Inter for the lead while the team of the Portuguese coach remains on the verge of entering Champions positions.

THOUSAND

ROM

Milan

Maignan; Florenzi (Conti, 78 ‘), Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernández; Tonali, Krunic (Bakayoko, 64 ‘); Saelemaekers (Leao, 64 ‘), Brahim (Maldini, 88’), Messias; Giroud (Ibrahimovic, 78 ‘).

Rome

Patrick; Mancini, Smalling, Ibáñez; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan, Veretout (Gyan, 71 ‘), Pellegrini (El Shaarawy, 71’), Viña (Cristante, 71 ‘); Zaniolo (Pérez, 85 ‘), Abraham (Shomurodov, 76’).

Goals

1-0 M.8 Giroud (p.). 2-0 M.17 Messias. 2-1 M.40 Abraham. 3-1 M.82 Leao.

Referee

Daniele Chiffi. TA: Hernández (44 ‘), Krunic (56’) / Abraham (7 ‘), Zaniolo (22’), Karsdorp (44 ‘, 74’). TR: Mancini (93 ‘).

Incidents

San Siro (30,000 spectators).

To the Milan 16 minutes were enough for him to get a two-goal lead on the scoreboard. Innocent hands of Abraham inside the area were punished as a penalty after review in the VAR and Giroud transformed the first from eleven meters. The Rome he jumped to San Siro completely out of the match and paid dearly for the rest of the match.

Ibanez was the clear example of the first minutes of the capital. He only made a mess with the ball in the front of the area and a bad assignment towards Rui Patricio he became the second of Milan just after the first quarter of an hour. Giroud he stole the ball, his shot after dribbling the Portuguese goalkeeper hit the post and in the rebound Messias raised the scoreboard 2-0.

The face of Mourinho it was a poem. Neither the Portuguese coach, nor the stage, nor the possibility of entering positions Champions seemed to motivate the footballers of the Rome. A common trend throughout the campaign against the big Serie A teams, on the other hand, as they have only managed to win against Atalanta.

Abraham’s goal at the edge of the break gave air to the ‘giallorossi’, who jumped into the second half with the firm conviction of achieving the comeback. However the Milan he knew how to handle the advantage to perfection and slept the game. Maignan he was in charge of ending the hopes of Roma, which had trickle-down chances.

The expulsion for a double yellow of Karsdorp and the both of Leao shortly after, after a wonderful Ibrahimovic, they put the sentence to the party. The same Swedish striker was able to increase the win, but Rui Patricio he read his intentions and stopped the penalty in the added time that cost the expulsion to Mancini.