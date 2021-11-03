11/03/2021 at 20:56 CET

Alex carazo

The Milan did not go beyond the tie against him Port on San siro and is still without a victory after four rounds. A great Luis Diaz He overtook the Portuguese at the start of the match, where the visitors were far superior, but in the second the Italians improved and Mbemba own goal he conceded the tie.

THOUSAND

OPO

Milan

Tatarusanu; Calabria (Kalulu, 46 ‘), Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernández; Tonali (Kessie, 68 ‘), Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim (Krunic, 68 ‘), Leao (Maldini, 85’); Giroud (Ibrahimovic, 76 ‘).

Port

Coast; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio (Martínez, 86 ‘), Grujic, Oliveira (Vitinha, 69’), Díaz (Costa, 79 ‘); Evanilson (Conceiçao, 79 ‘), Taremi (Pepe, 85’).

Goals

0-1 M.6 Diaz. 1-1 M.61 Mbemba (pp).

Referee

Clément Turpin. TA: Pioli (28 ‘), Tomori (55’) / Grujic (49 ‘), Mbemba (65’), Vitinha (73 ‘), Conceiçao (92’).

Incidents

San Siro (39,675 spectators).

Defensive display of the Port in a first half where the set of Conceiçao dried completely at Milan. Complete failure of the ‘rossoneri’, with countless losses in their own field. The Portuguese entered the match much better and signed that superiority only in the sixth minute with the goal of Luis Diaz, precisely after a robbery of Grujic.

The exhibition of the Colombian winger is one of those that are remembered. Although there was no continuity in the second half, Diaz drove the Milan defense in general crazy, already Calabria in particular, who even Pioli replaced rest. Tatarusanu held the Milan and the narrow loss was a “good” result for the Italians, despite being virtually eliminated, seeing how the match had gone so far.

The locals reacted in the second, knowing that the defeat left them mathematically out of the Champions League, and they found the prize of the tie in a shot of Kalulu that he ended up introducing Mbemba in his own goal. Insufficient prize, because the marker would not be moved again.

The Milan was going to less, despite the revulsive entrance of Ibrahimovic, and the Port little by little he took back the reins of the meeting and pulled veteran to tie up a point at San Siro. A point that, in addition to keeping him undefeated at home in this edition, keeps his chances of advancing to the round of 16 intact. For its part, a triumph of Athletic on Anfield mathematically eliminates those of Lombardy.