12/10/2021 at 18:00 CET

Joel gadea

Saturday fight in series A for different objectives for two greats of ‘Calcio’. First, Juventus from Allegri He plays for Pierluigi Panzo in Venice with the aim of not letting go of the fight for the ‘Champions Zone’.

The ‘Vecchia Signora’ will not be able to count on their ranks with the injured Ramsey, Danilo and ChiesaNor with Arthur Melo, punished for being late to training yesterday.

There are already two consecutive victories for the Turinese in Serie A, in addition to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League as first in the group, something that should serve as an impetus to avoid losing a piston with Atalanta, which is still seven points above Juventus in the league.

Without Europe, for the League

Milan, now without European distractions, begins today its path towards recovering from the ‘Scudetto’ that has not won for more than ten years.

Those of Pioli they visit a Udinese in the midst of a sporting crisis while their Inter neighbors are hot on their heels on the table. Still, however, the ‘rossoneri’ continue to lead Serie A with a point advantage.

For the visit to Friuli, the Milanese Giroud and Kjaer They will not be part of the eleven due to injury while Ibrahimovic aims to be the starting center forward.

Probable lineups

Venezia: Rosemary; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Svoboda, Molinaro; Vacca, Ampadu, Crnigoj; Aramu; Johnsen, Henry.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Rabiot, Locatelli; Square, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata.

Referee: Paolo Valeri.

Stadium: Pierluigi Penzo.

Hour: 18.00H.

Udinese: Silvestri; Samir, Becao, Nuytinck; Molina, Arslan, Makengo, Walace, Udogie; Deulofeu; Beto.

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.

Referee: Francesco Fourneau.

Stadium: Dacia Arena.

Hour: 20.45H.