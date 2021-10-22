10/22/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

Serie A is on fire and Milan wants to assault the leadership even if it is for just one night. Pioli’s team visits Bologna after falling in the Champions League and wants to drown the penalties in Serie A.

But the focus is still on the humiliation suffered by the Roma of José Mourinho still has a tail. The 6-1 that Bodo / Glimt endorsed him in the Conference League is the worst defeat of a coach team by the Portuguese coach. He had never conceded six goals before. But the fault is never usually Mourinho. ‘The Special One’ cracked and was comfortable with the substitutes he lined up in Norway.

The day

Roma will play again on Sunday against the leaders, Naples, in one of the great games of the day. The Neapolitans, who have won everything so far in Serie A, will seek to delve into the wound of the capital. They play in the Olympic and the fans could punish theirs with the odd whistle.

Milan will play tomorrow. Visit Bologna after showing the most negative face in Europe again. He fell to Porto in Portugal and has it more than raw to go to the knockout stages of the Champions League. In Italy it is something else. Milan is second, two points behind Napoli. They are undefeated and have only left a draw along the way. If they win, leaders will sleep awaiting the result of Napoli.

The match of the day, Inter-Juventus to be played Sunday at Giuseppe Meazza starting at 8:45 p.m.

Probable lineups

Bologna : Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic.

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Giroud.

Referee: Paolo Valeri.