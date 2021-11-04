Milestone, one of the world’s leading racing game developers, celebrates its 25th anniversary today. The story began in Milan, when a small group of true video game enthusiasts launched Graffiti, which was later renamed Milestone in 1996. We owe them a game that is still considered a masterpiece in the world of video games. careers: Screamer. Its worldwide success made the company a leading brand in the field of PC driving games.

In the years that followed, know-how, passion and meticulous attention to detail enabled Milestone to draw the attention of some of the world’s largest AAA publishers to produce its first officially licensed titles: SBK and the series MotoGP, an enduring partnership that has entertained over 5 million gamers since its release.

On 2012, A breakthrough occurred: Milestone began self-publishing its own games, expanding its licensing portfolio with two new dirt bike racing games: the Video Game series. MXGP, with its 50 million worldwide revenue over the years and, more recently, official video games Monster Energy Supercross, a highly successful franchise that has been played by more than 4 million players in recent years.

In the same year, another big step came for Milestone with its first own franchise, RIDE. Over time, RIDE delighted two-wheelers with its massive motorcycle collection, earning it the 2016 Guinness Record for the largest roster of licensed motorcycles in a video game.

2019 was a breakthrough that paved the way to a great future: the leading producer and distributor of digital entertainment products, Koch Media GmbH (a subsidiary of Embracer Group) decided to bet on Milestone, which officially became part of the group.

This year marks the celebration of its 25th anniversary and one of the largest launches in the company’s long history: Hot Wheels Unleashed. Released in late September, the game has already proven to be one of the biggest hits in Milestone history.

“25 years are an important anniversary. The intelligence, passion and commitment that have shaped Milestone in this time is incredible. How many challenges, achievements and satisfactions we have experienced! And even after so many years, we continue to have a lot of fun, because we love what we do and we are ready for the next 25 years ”, he commented Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone.

Klemens Kundratitz, Managing Director of Koch Media Group commented that “We are very proud to have Milestone in our group, their dedication to producing the highest quality immersive racing games has stood the test of time – who knows what the next 25 will bring!”

Currently, the Milestone team is made up of more than 260 talents and continues to grow, to continue to establish itself as a true reference in the world of racing video games.