Miley Cyrus indoors and from the dressing room surprises fans | INSTAGRAM

Those who know the singer Y American actress, Miley Cyrus, they know perfectly well that she does not care much what they say, always drawing attention and being herself at any time or circumstance, generating controversy and of course I also feel beautiful on stage.

But the daughter of Ray Cyrus She not only looks beautiful when she is on stage, but also in her daily life, so she does not sometimes decide to capture herself with her cell phone or with a professional camera from a point that she finds interesting or attractive to her fans, who thank her for it. and they enjoy it on their cell phone or computer screens.

This time we will address a flirty image that he published on his official Instagram, a snapshot in which he appears wearing only black interiors and a blouse of the same tone, posing before the camera and once again wearing that flirty silhouette that shines and makes Internet users enjoy.

Of course, the publication has millions of likes, interactions that increase as time passes, in addition, the comments also arrive and in them your audience is very friendly and gives you a few words of admiration, as well as they also confess their love.

In the photo we can see that the former Disney actress She is very smiling and happy with this life that has touched her, full of sacrifices and efforts, but all of it is worth it when she can dedicate herself to what she likes the most in music and staging.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MILEY’S COCKTAIL PHOTO



Miley Cyrus always expresses herself and shows herself as she is on her social networks.

On several occasions he has made it very clear that not only does he enjoy producing in the studio, but being in front of an audience and on stage is one of the most rewarding moments of his life and the reason why he continues in that industry.

It is also important to remember that she has had participation in various television programs since she was very young, and later take roles that are a little more serious and mysterious, such as her participation in Black Mirror.

