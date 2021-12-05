Miley Cyrus leads on Billboard She is number 1 in rock!

The famous singer American Miley Cyrus has the highest position of a female artist on the list of Billboard which brings together the most successful rock groups and singers of the year, an extremely impressive and admirable achievement.

That’s right, the beautiful and successful singer Miley Cyrus was recognized by Billboard as the female rock singer number 1.

The truth is that Miley Cyrus had a 2021 full of successes, and it is that without a doubt the actress also took advantage of this year to revert to classics of the rock, and reaffirm your taste for this musical genre.

That is why Miley’s talent and passion for classics was recognized by one of the most important pages, that is, Billboard.

Miley, who incidentally sent a message to the Grammys after not receiving nominations for 2022, shared the news, demonstrating her happiness at this recognition.

The former Disney girl, who has more than 153 million followers on her official Instagram account, shared that Billboard named her the number one female rock artist of 2021.

In this way, he thanked his fans for listening to and accepting his music, and these new versions of classics such as “Nothing Else Matter”, a tribute he made to Metallica.

In addition, while receiving the news from billboard, the famous one boasted on social networks that Forbes magazine had also cataloged it as part of its “Hall of Fame” as one of the 30 under 30, that is, the 30 under 30.

Without a doubt, Cyrus is a true rock diva, and in the last year, she has decided to focus her career towards this genre, although she comes from pop rhythms, now the singer wants to be remembered for her contribution to rock.

So much so that he recently met with one of the bands of this musical genre that is hitting the most worldwide, Maneskin, with whom he fanned the rumor of a collaboration.

As you may recall, Miley Cyrus released her album “Plastic Hearts” in 2020 where, in addition to including her duet with Dua Lipa, she presented a more rock-inclined sound and collaborated with iconic figures of the genre such as Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

In addition, this 2021 he released his cover of the classic “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica with Elton John, a song without a doubt epic.