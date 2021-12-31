. Miley Cyrus performs a tribute to Frontline Heroes during the 2021 NCAA Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Among the many New Year’s Eve specials that are televised, NBC offers perhaps the most intriguing show, as it will co-host Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson live from Miami. The event begins at 10:30 pm ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch “Miley’s New Years Eve Party” live online:

Miley’s New Years Eve Party Preview

Celebrate 2022 with Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson and More! – NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve PartyRing in the new year with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, featuring musical performances from Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, 24KGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta and more. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs Friday, December 31 at 10:30 pm live on NBC. »Subscribe for More: bit.ly/NBCSub NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: youtube.com/nbc Twitter: Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: Facebook.com/NBC Instagram:… 2021-12-20T21: 47: 24Z

Peacock’s streaming service, owned by NBC, will also offer a live broadcast of the event. Peacock’s streaming service has a free option with limited ads, a premium option with limited ads, and an ad-free option. However, you must be registered with the Peacock streaming service to use the feature.

This year’s event is being hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Deadline reported. It airs from 10:30 pm Eastern Time until 12:30 am Eastern Time. This is a big change from previous years, when Carson Daly hosted NBC’s New Years Eve special from 2004 to 2020, with a year off in 2017 when an NFL game moved ahead of the event.

Cyrus signed up for the event in late September, Vulture reported.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials, and E! News, NBCUniversal, told Deadline: “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun night, we can’t wait to partner with Lorne Michaels and kick off 2022 with an evening of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

The event will be broadcast live from Miami, NBC New York reported, and will include special guests and musical performances.

Deadline reported that some of these special guests will include Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca $ h, and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cyrus expects the special to be traditional in a “unique and unconventional” way. He said going to Miami was the first step in making the event unique.

He joked on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”: “[Davidson] It will be fun, and I will be naked and together we will have a show ”.

Lorne Michaels is the executive producer of the event, along with Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. Den of Thieves is producing the event, along with Hopetown Entertainment, Deadline reported. Joe DeMaio is leading the New Years Eve celebration.

TV Insider reported that Cyrus will star in three NBCU specials, including a concert to be filmed for Peacock, and that he currently has a first-look talent and development contract with NBC. Davidson has returned to “SNL” for one more season.

