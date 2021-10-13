10/13/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

The Real Madrid defender Éder Militao he will miss the match that the Brazilian team will play against Uruguay this Thursday, of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, due to a “contusion” in the posterior region of the thigh of the right leg.

The Real Madrid defender was injured last Sunday during the match against the Colombian team played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, which ended with a goalless draw.

Imaging tests have found a contusion in the damaged area, so Militao will not train this Wednesday with Canarinha nor will he be called up for the clash against Celeste, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The entity pointed out that the doctor of the Brazilian team, Rodrigo Lasmar, has contacted the medical department of Real Madrid to inform him of the situation of the player, a starter in the white team.

With Militao’s confirmed drop, Brazil coach Tite is expected to place in the center of the rear Thiago Silva and Lucas Veríssimo before the Uruguayan team, which they will receive at the Arena de la Amazonia stadium, in the city of Manaus.

Brazil leads the South American qualifying rounds with 19 points, seven more than its immediate pursuer, Argentina, and is very close to closing its mathematical classification for Qatar 2022.

However, fans and sports commentators have poured harsh criticism against Canarinha’s game, especially after the last two games against Venezuela, despite the 1-3 victory, and Colombia, against which they left the first two points after of nine wins in a row.

These doubts have been joined by statements by its top star, Neymar, who recently confessed that Qatar 2022 may be his last World Cup.