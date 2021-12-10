

Hazard has played just 54 games since his arrival at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid ran out of patience with Belgian Eden Hazard, who since his arrival has not performed at the expected level, so He has led the leadership of the merengue team to open the exit doors for him, the problem is that they would not be willing to receive less than $ 50 million.

When Hazard came to Real Madrid in 2019 from Chelsea, to which he they paid more than $ 100 million, Everything seemed to indicate that the Spanish team was acquiring the stars of the moment, which, after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, would lead them to win multiple titles, however, poor performance and constant injuries never allowed this to happen.

In a total of 2 and a half years the Belgian footballer has managed to play just 55 games in which he has scored an unusual number of 5 goals, which clearly It is very far from the expected performance of the team. It is from Madrid or the level he exhibited at Chelsea where he scored 110 goals in 352 games.

According to the newspaper ‘AS’, there is the possibility of a return to Chelsea, a transfer to West Ham or Newcastle who is starting a millionaire project and would be looking for a star player at a low cost.

Things between Real Madrid and Hazard were never good

Since his arrival at Real Madrid things were never good for Hazard, who in his first preseason, arrived overweight which immediately set off the alarms in the Spanish team. This situation was the main cause of the muscular injuries that he began to suffer.

In what seemed to be his best moment as a madridista, Hazard suffered an injury from a tackle by his compatriot Thomas Meunier in a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. He did not want to operate and when he returned, he relapsed.

After going through the operating room and coming back, Zidane always trusted him, however he is the current coach Carlo Ancelotti, seems not to have the necessary confidence in the player, to such an extent that his last title was on September 28 before the Sheriff at the Bernabéu.

The Italian coach has been very clear about his situation: “He is ready to play, but the problem is that there is a coach who prefers another player at the moment ”.

Despite having the doors open, everything seems to indicate that the player himself is who would be against leaving, either through a session in January or a sale in the summer, since he is confident that he can recover his best version.

