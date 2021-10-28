The Atrio hotel of Cáceres has suffered a millionaire robbery in his cellar. The events occurred in the early morning hours of October 26-27. The alleged perpetrators of the robbery entered the cellar on the ground floor of the hotel located in the Plaza de San Mateo and 45 bottles of wine were taken from the most exclusive wineries in the world.

Among the specimens that they stole is the famous example of Chateau d’Yquem from 1806 valued at 310,000 euros that José Polo and Toño Pérez acquired in 2000 at the auction house Christie’s, in London, one of the most prestigious in the world. Precisely, this bottle accumulates one of the most remembered anecdotes in the history of the hotel because in its transfer to the winery it was broken by the neck area and the contents had to be remembered in 2001 in a new container after a laborious process so that the wine does not lose its properties. In fact, in the winery itself, the original was kept and the one that was re-bottled.

The Atrium Robbery Hypothesis

The hypothesis about the theft handled by the owners of Atrio, in statements to this newspaper, is that I was millimetrically prepared. Polo states that the authors were two people who were staying at the hotel. “One of them reserved a room, had dinner with another person who arrived later and at dawn they ordered something to eat from the kitchen.” It was when the kitchen managers brought the dishes to the room when one of them took the opportunity to enter the cellar and take the bottles in a bag. Polo also assures that at no time was it produced no suspicious movement that could alert of what happened later. The provincial brigade of the Judicial police the one that carries out the investigation of the facts.

In any case, the owner ensures that tthey will work with the wineries to identify the specimens and locate them through the numbering that each bottle carries to prevent them from being resold.

“They have stolen part of our legacy”

The winery of the complex they run Jose Polo and Toño Pérez is considered the best in Spain and one of the best in the world. Houses 3,400 references in wines from all over the world and with more than three centuries of harvests. Although the hotel maintains its normal activity throughout the day, Polo affirms that what happened has left them dismayed. He does acknowledge that they had never suffered a theft of these characteristics.

“They have stolen part of our legacy“, he maintains in statements to this newspaper. He does not specify the total economic value of the 45 bottles that the thieves have stolen but he emphasizes that, regardless of the economic, what the most affects them is that they have taken “a piece of the history of Atrio that in these years they have built with a lot of effort “.