Mindhunter – 100% is one of the most successful and beloved series of Netflix. Lovers of true crime find here just what they are looking for with a story based on real events and characters that help us understand the minds of serial killers. For those who are not particularly drawn to the subject, David Fincher’s work and vision is enough to take a look. The cast, led by Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv, performs excellently and is not overshadowed by the appearances of the now famous killers, who are also impeccably characterized.

Of course, the series is not easy to do. In addition to all the psychological background and high production costs necessary to recreate the time, the very work of focusing on the motivations and personalities of the serial killers affected those who were part of the series. Secondly, Mindhunter it was not a success in its premiere, which is usually indispensable for streaming platforms. In reality, the first season premiered in a subtle way, and the fans were growing thanks to the recommendations over the weeks and even years. The second season was quite late and went through something similar, which put the third season on the air.

Technically Netflix has not canceled Mindhunter, but it all depends on David Fincher, who on more than one occasion has clarified that he loves the project, but that it takes up a lot of his time. The director has a contract with the platform to deliver a certain amount of movies and series in the coming years, and in order to move forward he had to leave this program … at least for now. The truth is that the fans are increasing and the actors themselves recognize that they would return without thinking twice despite the fact that they were released from their respective contracts.

Some days ago Netflix ad Voir, a new Fincher series, but everyone expected it to be the confirmation of a third season of Mindhunter, to the extent that the news focused on the disappointment of the followers and not on the details of the new program. What do you have to do to have more episodes of this beloved series? According to Asif Kapadia, director of several episodes of Mindhunter, what is required is the pressure and insistence of the fans:

Viewers around the world need to let Netflix know that there is real interest and demand for a third season of Mindhunter. If they make enough noise, it could happen.

Just as social networks have served to cancel various personalities, they have also served to popularize movements that seek to save cruelly canceled series. One of the most recent examples is Manifest, which no longer seemed to have any opportunity to continue its story, but which by becoming one of the most viewed titles in Netflix, and thanks to public pressure, it was decided to revive it for another season. Something similar happened with You – 90%, whose step in Lifetime It was very bad, but it became so popular on the streaming platform that it secured a fourth season shortly before the premiere of the third.

Some hope that Charlize Theron, producer of Mindhunter, find a new home for the series. In fact, the actress had originally offered the project to HBO, but they considered that it was very similar to True Detective – 80% and they refused. However, the show’s current fame, as well as renewed popularity for true crime, could give it new life on another network. Of course, this is a risk as the vision of David Fincher It is a fundamental part of the production, and what helped establish it as one of the best series today.

Mindhunter is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit from John E. Douglas, a retired FBI agent, and Mark Olshaker, where it is told how a new unit specialized in serial killers was created, developed and promoted that involved criminal psychology to understand them and be able to anticipate their crimes. The series shows these first steps, but also how internal policies refused to follow this line, even if it turned out to be very effective later. Perhaps the only good news is that although a third season of Mindhunter It takes years to arrive, there is a lot of material to achieve it without losing the connection with the characters and the first episodes.

