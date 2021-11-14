11/14/2021 at 11:54 CET

.

Clear and forceful. The former spokesperson of the Popular Party (PP) in the Congress of Deputies, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo pointed out to the general secretary of the party, Teodoro Garcia Egea to exercise “mobbing” and “bullying” to have control and that is causing unpleasant situations to the president of the popular, Pablo Casado.

These are some of the statements made by Álvarez de Toledo in an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper El Mundo on the occasion of the forthcoming release of the book “Politically undesirable”, which the popular deputy defines as “an allegation against resignation” and in which narrates his dismissal as parliamentary spokesman.

After revealing that he issued a blank vote in the parliamentary vote of the new magistrates of the constitutional Court, Álvarez de Toledo assures that the experiences of “politics and undesirable maneuvers that he lived through” are now being repeated with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid.

“I must say mine was a slow motion takedown operation “, “Egea imposed a Soviet surveillance born of a childish and unjustified desire for absolute control” or wanted “a flowery spokeswoman” are some of the comments made by Álvarez de Toledo in the interview.

In addition, he accuses Egea of ​​”understanding politics through command and command” and of exercising a “testosterone action that causes internal devastation”, and that it not only harmed her but “is causing profound structural damage to the organization” and to Casado.

In addition, he regrets that Casado acknowledged that he had handed over absolute power to Egea “because he is not the person to whom you have to hand over all power and because doing so is never a good idea.”

For this reason, he recommends the president of the PP not to dedicate himself exclusively to trying to dominate the party, since what is going to make him “invincible and invulnerable” is the support of the Spanish, and he admits that he was disappointed to find that Casado lacked self-confidence.