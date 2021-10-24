Basketball has been living low hours for too long in Minneapolis, a state that breathes the sport through every pore and has seen exciting sporting projects frustrated with too much recurrence. A single appearance of Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs in the last 17 years, produced in 2018, it is too poor a baggage for any team and pessimism flooded the land of the lakes irremediably. That is why prudence, and even skepticism, prevails about the potential of a team that, by name, is imposing. Everything has gone so wrong, that even with a Big 3 as powerful and young as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell and the two victories with which they have started the year, few are those who bet on the Timberwolves in the goal of playing the post-season.

However, there are strong reasons for optimism regarding the competitive power of the team. In previous years, the defense has been an absolute brake on anything other than passing through the league unnoticed and disengaging at a competitive level mid-season. Talent can’t handle everything and in the current NBA you need solvency and reinforced concrete. That’s what two bad guys like Patrick Beverley and Taurean princeDefensive experts who should bolt the perimeter and make up for Towns’ poor defensive calling. What they continue to lack is an intimidator in the paint, but they bet everything on the offensive power of the Dominican, who may be able to increase his level of effort on both sides of the court if he sees an ecosystem in which he can fight for collective objectives.

Disputing the play-in should be the Minnesota Timberwolves’ top goal

The offensive power is unlimited and if Russell and Edwards understand each other, looking for each other, practicing a combinatorial basketball and without looking for a shooting quota for each one, they will have possibilities to do important things. Josh Okogie is expected to be a basic pillar both in attack and defense, while the imbalance from the bench will be put by the always controversial Malik Beasley, who if he focuses and motivates with this project can give Minnesota Timberwolves a very notable leap in quality. The competition is fierce, but this team should set themselves the unavoidable goal of playing the play-in if they want to continue building for the future.