12/20/2021 at 06:41 CET

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued their unbridled path to victory this Sunday, at exceed 111-105 Dallas mavericks, conquering his fourth consecutive triumph in the NBA.

The Timberwolves once again had the Dominican-American pivot Karl-Anthony Towns, to their main man on the court, who led them with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Towns made five of his 12 attempts from the field and he was perfect from the free throw line, when he made the 11 shots he took, he also went 1-3 from the three points.

D’Angelo Russell accompanied him in the attack, concluding the encounter with 18 units, which he backed with four baskets from three-point distance.

The Mavericks played their fourth game without their star, the Slovenian Luka doncic. The former Real Madrid player in Spain has been offside suffering from a left ankle injury.

As has become a custom, when Doncic has been out of the game, Tim Hardaway Jr. has stepped forward to lead the Dallas attack, recording 28 points, when shooting 10-19 from the field, including four shots of 13 that he fired from the three-point line

Dorian Finney-Smith was another important man in the offense led by Jason Kidd, scoring 23 units.

Kristaps Porzingis, still with time limitations on the court, scored 13 goals, using the free throw line as his main ally, when making the nine attempts he made in the match.

The key shot

The Dallas team managed to put pressure on during most of the game, but with 1:45 left to play and with the actions by two points, Towns hit a 3-pointer that gave Minnesotans the breathing space they needed. to withstand the Mavericks’ siege, setting the game 108-103, which helped his defense and offense play calmer.

With his four consecutive wins Minnesotans are having a great time, as they showed in their 111-105 victory against Dallas, which should continue to improve as Doncic returns.