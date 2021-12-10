12/10/2021 at 19:10 CET

Artur Lopez

Paul Pogba is close to the end of his bittersweet career in England. In 2016, Manchester United was made with a signing of campanillas, one of the stars of the moment who shone at Juventus at just 23 years old. However, the return of the French midfielder to Old Trafford for 105 million euros did not bear the expected results. The Frenchman has failed to lead United to the top of European football, or at least regularly establish himself as the team leader.

As a result of this, today the renewal of the pivot is an unknown soon to be revealed. As is customary with Europe’s great footballers nearing the end of their contract, rumors about Pogba’s future have skyrocketed in recent months. The midfielder will complete his sixth season in Manchester, the last stipulated in his contract. If the situation does not take an unexpected turn, he will fly free to another leading European football team capable of meeting his demands, and those of his agent, Mino Raiola.

Among the clubs that choose to take over the services of the 28-year-old player, the Dutch representative has already ruled out Bayern Munich from the fight in statements to Sport1: “We have many offers for Pogba, including a renewal proposal. We will see what is best for him. Germany? That is not possible because the mentality of the Germans is different. They cannot and do not want to pay these high salaries. The only German club that could do it is Bayern. But even they can’t match Pogba’s salary. The Germans are at the base of the international salary pyramid. “In this way, the renowned agent also recognized the interest of the ‘Red Devils’ in renewing one of their stars.

To date, in this 2021/22 campaign, Pogba has signed seven assists in nine Premier League games. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder played his last game at Old Trafford, as his recovery from a thigh injury will last until the end of the year. His high salary, of 15 million euros net per year, and its irregularity, make it difficult for him to be signed by giants of European football such as FC Barcelona.