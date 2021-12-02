

The Bhagavad Gita is the most important holy book in Hinduism.

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy, charged with terrorism in Michigan after allegedly gunning down four students and leaving seven others wounded in a shooting at Oxford High School, shared on Intagram a scripture of the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita prior to the attack.

“Now I have become death– Destroyer of the worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford ”, read the message in the account that after the attack on Tuesday was deactivated.

The “Bhagavad Gita” is a fragment of 700 verses part of the text known as “Mahabharata”. The Bhagavad Gita is considered the most important holy book of Hinduism.

It is a conversation between the God Krishna and the warrior prince Arjuna (commander of the Pandava army) prior to a battle. Recognizing from his car driven by Krishna all his relatives and teachers on the other side, Arjuna, who they nickname the one with the powerful arms, doubts about rentra in battle. Krishna reproaches him: “No one frees himself from action simply by refraining from acting.” An ABC Review. It is emphasized that “Bhagavad Gita” It is supposed to be a manual to face life correctly, according to the law of “dharma” (purpose in life).

The above data on the alleged gunman is not the only one that stands out in national media reports. Press reports cite alleged publications in which the young man showed off the Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol that his father had bought a few days before.

This Wednesday, Oakland County prosecutors announced that the minor was tried as an adult. on charges of terrorism, murder first degree, assault with the intent to murder and possession of a weapon to commit a crime.

The boy came to school with the gun in his backpack, went to the bathroom and went out to shoot at random.

The fatal victims of the attack were identified as: Tate Myre, 16; Hana St Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17, who died in the hospital Wednesday.

The authorities have not officially established a motive for the crime. The defendant has accepted the Fifth Amendment so he has not testified to investigators.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

