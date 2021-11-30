

Investigators believe that Johnny Peterson, who was 19 at the time of the event, was the one who killed Bryant.

Forty-two years after Kim Bryant was raped and murdered in Las VegasDNA evidence in a Texas lab identified the killer; however, the suspect died in 1993.

Kim Bryant disappeared at age 16 without actually meeting her boyfriend at a Dairy Queen as they had planned. The victim’s body was found in a desert three weeks later.

Investigators were able to establish the identity of the suspect thanks to the monetary donation of a philanthropist, identified as Justin Woo. The money allowed advanced genetic DNA testing from the victim’s body that contained semen, which yielded conclusive results.

A relative of the deceasedido agreed to undergo the tests to establish the family bond.

“He was never on the radar as a suspect,” Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference Monday.

The teenager was reported missing on January 26, 1979. Her boyfriend said that he should pick her up at a Dairy Queen, but when the business arrived, the young woman never arrived.

On February 20, the authorities They found the girl’s body in a desert area. Sperm was recovered during the autopsy.

In 2008, the material was screened, but it did not yield a profile. Again, the content was subjected to evaluation and a foreign male profile was detected, but it did not generate any hits in the DNA file.

Michael Vogen, director of case management at the Othram lab, explained that through testing the suspect’s relative, his team developed a larger profile and we narrowed it down from there.

“We put that up in various databases, and we found distant relatives linked to that DNA, and slowly we included or excluded from being closely related,” detailed Vogen. “We work the family tree,” he said.

At the time of the crime, Peterson was living in Las Vegas, and at one point, he attended Western High School. However, he was not a student when he murdered the young woman. The boy had been charged in a separate case of sexual assault in 1980, but the case was dismissed.