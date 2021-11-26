

Studies are being done to see if they will need an extra dose.

Photo: JACK GUEZ / . / .

Last week, the United States health authorities (say CDC and FDA) gave the green light to applying a booster dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 of those adults who have already been fully vaccinated for 6 months, regardless of whether or not they have any condition to develop a serious disease in case of infection.

In addition, a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also long been recommended for adults who completed a single injection at least 2 months ago.

Also, for a couple of weeks now Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has been applied to minors (the only one approved for this sector of the population so far), between 5 and 17 years old, so some parents are wondering if their children will need just the booster dose.

“We still don’t know if the children will need reinforcement. But we are actively working on studies to answer that question, ”said Dr. Flor Munoz, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Texas Children’s Hospital, one of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine trial sites, in an interview with CNN.

Munoz indicated that the results of these studies will be available by early 2022.

Regarding this question, also in an interview for the aforementioned medium, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, indicated that adolescents are likely to need reinforcements against Covid-19; Nevertheless, They have a better and stronger immune response than an older person, so the application of this dose is ruled out for now.

In addition, Fauci indicated that the immunity period of the vaccine in adolescents may be longer than in adults, although this hypothesis has yet to be verified and studies are being carried out to confirm the information.

Other health experts have agreed that minors are not a priority to give them a booster dose of the vaccine and only those children and young people with a disease that could severely complicate a coronavirus infection would be considered.

It may interest you:

* SOMOS Community Clinics in NYC will also give $ 100 to children who get vaccinated

* This Monday the US will put restrictions on travelers from South Africa

* How dangerous is the COVID B.1.1.529 variant with twice as many mutations as Delta