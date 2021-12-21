12/21/2021 at 5:52 PM CET

.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, assured in the Senate that the new Organic Law to combat doping “It was an obligation”, so that Spain “meets the strictest international requirements on matter “, and he was satisfied with the unanimity generated by the text.

“We are happy because there has been unanimity, because it is a law that was an obligation. If Spain wants to be, who wants to be, at the height of the most severe international requirements and adjust its regulations to the World Anti-Doping Agency, it had to do it, “he said, before his vote in the plenary session of the Upper House.

Iceta defended that “sports competitions must be developed in full equality, with the same conditions for all”, and his determination to “fight against those who intend to adulterate them through the use of prohibited substances or methods.”

After the interventions of the different spokespersons, the minister thanked the Junts and Popular groups for the withdrawal of their individual votes, “which have made possible that vast majority and the joint work of all” before a rule, whose The draft was approved unanimously (346 votes in favor) in Congress on November 11 for submission to the Senate.

The minister announced that he will appear in this chamber for the first time on January 20 and apologized for the delays in the processing of the law questioned by some groups.

“As a mitigating factor, I can say that I took office on July 12 and that I had to finish a job that others began a long time ago, with the presentation to the Cortes. I said that the new Sports Law would be in place before the end of the year and that has been the case “He stated in relation to the draft approved on the 17th by the Council of Ministers.

Iceta also expressed its gratitude to those who have collaborated in the elaboration of the doping law, especially the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and the Agency for Health Protection and the fight against Doping (AEPSAD). “I would like to vote so that the new Sports Law can garner such majority support as this one and that we all have the time to study, enrich and improve it,” he added.