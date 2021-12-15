12/15/2021 at 11:39 AM CET

Daniel G. Tailor

Salvador Illa has confirmed this Wednesday what in recent weeks had become an open secret within the PSC: that Miquel Iceta, current first secretary of the Catalan socialists, will be appointed president of the party when Illa occupies the first secretariat, after the congress this weekend.

“I will propose to the delegates an executive in which Miquel Iceta presides over our party, and that Nuria Marín is the vice president. I think it is a tandem that can work very well, and I hope that the delegates will give it their support,” said Illa.

This means that Iceta will certainly be president of the party, taking over from the mayor of L’Hospitalet. The list that Illa will present to the congress, which has precisely been convened in an extraordinary way to consecrate his promotion to the first secretariat, will have no opposition.

After the announcement, Iceta confirmed via Twitter that she will accept her new role in the match. “Salvador, you have me at your full disposal to continue working to broaden and strengthen the political project of Catalan socialism. Let’s go! “, Has written the Minister of Culture and Sports.

Salvador, in full readiness to continue working for the eixamplar and strengthening the political project of Catalan socialism. Som-hi! https://t.co/CauqXTa2ot – Miquel Iceta Llorens / ❤️ (@miqueliceta) December 15, 2021

“The game will come out strengthened, excited and prepared to govern Catalonia as soon as possible “, Illa assured.