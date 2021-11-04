Ousman Umar survived the desert, despair and the street. His NGO has taught 20,000 Ghanaian children to program.

At the beginning of the interview, Ousman Umar (born in a tropical village in Ghana in an unspecified year) offers to chat indistinctly in Spanish or Catalan. Here is, very briefly, its incredible exponential leap. The founder of Nasco, a comprehensive but especially technological education project for children of their land, arrived in Barcelona on February 24, 2005 with one hand in front, the other behind, no formal training and zero knowledge of the peninsular languages. His is a story of fear, survival and perseverance narrated in detail in Viaje al Pas de los Blancos (Plaza & Jans), described orally before lively audiences and recalled almost daily to underline a non-negotiable purpose: to eliminate NGOs as they do today. know each other (charity of the West for the developing world) and turn them into entities managed by “people who know their own reality and know how to attack the underlying problem.” “Do not send us the breadcrumbs that are left over,” challenges Umar with his warm voice.

“I tried to convince the Ghanaian minister to use computers in schools, but he told me that he did not have 12,000 euros to start the pilot test that I proposed. This made me understand that I am the minister of education of my land. Presidents of our world, we can change the bit that touches us. I opened the first computer school on September 12, 2012. I bought 45 computers and hired two teachers with my salary as a mechanic. ” At that time he worked in a workshop in the Grcia neighborhood repairing bicycles. It was his way of paying for his studies at the university. Previously, in record time, he had burned all the compulsory stages, graduated from school and high school, and only six years later he exhibited in his curriculum a degree in Public Relations and Marketing and a master’s degree in NGO management at ESADE.

Ousman was saved, he says, by his Catalan mother, Montse, “the only person who was not scared when she lived on the street and I wanted to say hello.” She didn’t speak English, he still didn’t speak Catalan or Spanish, so Montse picked up the phone and called her husband to translate what that helpless but smiling young man was humming. They had breakfast, communicated by sign and said goodbye. Ousman lived on the street for another month and a half. “The city is an urban jungle. I know what fruit I can eat in the jungle, but in the concrete jungle there is none of that. Until I discover that people throw bread in the garbage.”

Perhaps the die seemed cast, perhaps Ousman Umar thought during those long nights out in the open that a much better fate awaited him than that of the hundreds of compatriots whom he saw drowning in boats while he, by a stroke of chance, reached Fuerteventura being a minor after pilgrimage through the Shara desert, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Mali. The fact is that Montse found him again and announced a miracle: she and her husband would be his legal guardians until he was 18 years old. That day he ate hot, had clean clothes and lay in a bed where he was not able to sleep and where he did not stop crying. Why did I have to suffer so much to get to this? He wondered. “And I quickly understood the answer: to give a voice to those who could not travel to Europe and to address the origin of the problem so that no African falls into this infernal trap.”

More than 20,000 kids have passed through Nasco classrooms in Ghana “without any subsidy, thanks to the will of people who firmly believe that change comes from within,” explains this Afro-Catalan entrepreneur. “The impact of the computer on children is tremendous. With such a subtle action you know that you are saving their lives. Ten years later, we have children capable of programming. Ten are already working for Spanish companies from my country, and I hope that in 2022 Let’s scale the model to 100. If software services are hired in India, why can’t the same be done in Ghana. Talent doesn’t understand color if you provide training and information. “

