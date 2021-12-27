12/27/2021 at 06:30 CET

About to close the year 2021, an Olympic year due to the circumstances forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mireia Belmonte continues without deciding how and when the new season will begin. It has been almost five months since the Olympic event was closed in which only 23 hundredths left the swimmer from Badalona without a medal. Since then he decided to take a break to rest his battered body after so many years in the swimming elite.

The reality that Mireia currently has to face is composed of several factors that make your decision may not be easy. On the one hand the Catalan swimmer already he is 31 years old, with what the Olympic Games of Paris 2024 will be, in all probability, the last to which he attends. On the other hand, it is found that at the end of her career her coach and who has led her to success, Fred Vergnoux, has left the Spanish Swimming Federation due to disagreements with their leaders and is training at the CN Metropole de Tenerife.

Belmonte is taking a break in his career

| .

Another of Mireia’s handicaps is that your body has been giving notice for a long time that it needs to rest to recover and perhaps the level of demand is increasingly difficult to achieve.

A short Olympic cycle, a double-edged sword

Finally, the shortest Olympic cycle in history can benefit your 31-year-old, but without a doubt it shortens the preparation time that, in your case and today, would be reduced to two and a half years, a period that could be a bit short.

With all these variables on the table, Belmonte must make a decision and communicate to the Spanish Federation what his plans and pretensions are for this season and until the end of the Olympic cycle.

Enjoying the Christmas holidays with the family

For the moment, Mireia continues with an active rest as she explains to us: “I am doing something soft for maintenance, swimming pool and gym between 3 or 4 hours a day & rdquor ;, he says after assuring that he is “quite well. Recovering Physically & rdquor ;.

He has not yet defined what the deadlines will be to return to high performance training: “I will think about the future of next year. These Christmas days I want to enjoy family and friends & rdquor ;.

Multiple options to start high-throughput brewing

From the Federation they assure that Mireia has the options of training in the High Performance Centers of Sant Cugat, ‘his home’ or Madrid, but he would also have the option of leaving Spain or training at the Metropole with Fred Vergnoux if he so desired . The swimmer is not defined in this sense: “Next year the most appropriate decisions will be made to plan the season & rdquor ;, asafe to SPORT, without clarifying any of the options.

The objectives, waiting

She is not worried about the passing of the days despite the fact that we are facing a short Olympic cycle. Asked when she plans to meet with the Federation, she does not define: “These are days of being with loved ones, once the holidays are over there will be time to set goals for the next challenges & rdquor ;.

Some challenges that only the long-term Olympic Games have insured, but as for 2022 where there is the Fukuoka World Cup in May and the Rome European Championship in August, his answer is clear: “I have not yet decided what the sports calendar will be & rdquor ;.

She is still very motivated and ambitious

However, Belmonte assures that “my motivation, my ambition and my desire to give it my all remain intact & rdquor ;. Hence, at the moment the withdrawal is not considered despite the physical problems: “Fortunately I have not had injuries such as broken bones or any other that required going through an operating room. Like any swimmer, I have had inflammation of the muscles in my shoulders. This pathology is so painful that it prevents you from training and, at times, making it more difficult to lead a normal life. You need a lot of rest & rdquor ;, he warns.

The Catalan swimmer claims to have the same motivation at 31 years old

| .

She insists in this regard: “I think I have been very lucky, since in all these years I have only missed attending one important competition (Kazan World Cup 2015). After training 8 hours a day for many years, it’s not bad & rdquor;, he confesses.

A fourth place that tastes like gold

Mireia, who values ​​the fourth place achieved in the 400 free practice in Tokyo 2020 very positively “I arrived very weak in preparation, since I was only able to train at almost maximum performance the last 2 months before the Games, so I value it internally as if it were a gold & rdquor ;.

The Badalonese goes further and assures that “after the Paris 2024 Games and after 20 years in the high world competition, I will have time to think if I consider 4 more years of competition”.

“We are somewhat concerned & rdquor;

Luis Villanueva, Sports Director of the RFEN, confesses that “We are a little worried because if she really wants to prepare herself in conditions to compete in some Games, it does not seem that the time that she has been doing since the last Games is reasonable & rdquor ;. Consider that “The time has passed that one might suppose that a swimmer of her age, her category and her career needs to be able to rest and recover.. We are saying to her with some frequency that we want to know what she wants to do but she has not made a decision and until she does, we will not be able to help her & rdquor ;.