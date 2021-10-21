10/21/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

With a round of 71 strokes (-1) at the Real Club de Golf de El Prat, the local player Mireia Prat, has placed second just two strokes behind the leader, the French Charlotte Liautier.

Mireia has been very optimistic for the last day: “Today the truth is that I played very orderly, I noticed that the greens were harder than yesterday and it was difficult to stop the balls, but this is the way this course is, it’s the hardest thing you have. You have to know very well where to throw the balls. I’ve made several long putts that have given me a good lap finish, ”he said.

“I really like playing here, in my field. I am very excited to play here, because it is where I train every day and having my family supporting me is even more special and is really enjoyed & rdquor ;.

The amateur Liautier, leader

Liautier is the only player in the tournament who has managed to finish the two rounds below par, 71 strokes in both days, to lead the competition with -2 total, and thus seek his first victory in a professional tournament. From behind they lurk the English Rachael Goodall, the Finnish Emilia Tukiainen and the German amateur Helen Briem.

It should be noted, the great role of the German player, who last September played the PING Junior Solheim Cup, in which he was, together with the rest of the European team, the winner of this prestigious competition.

On the Spanish side, in addition to Mireia, ten players will play the final match: Marta Martín, Elia Folch, Anna Cañadó, Teresa Díez Moliner, Patricia Sanz Barrio, María Herráez, Marta Pérez, Carolina González, Marta Trillo and Piti Martínez Bernal.

LET cards, up for grabs

Remember that this week all six cards for the 2021 season are at stake in the Ladies European Tour, So the circuit puts an end to his year at the Real Club de Golf El Prat.

This Friday the third and last day will be played from 9:00 am from the 1st tee at the Real Club de Golf de El Prat (Barcelona).