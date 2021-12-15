Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The early morning of this Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 in Spain, night in the United States (the evening is held in Tampa, Florida) will see the last great fight for a Spanish, Spanish in this case, to close a 2021 full of great events in our boxing.

Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 5 KO) faces the legendary Puerto Rican Amanda serrano (41-1-1, 30 KO), one of the most successful boxers in history and record holder in the greatest number of categories, being the world champion, no less than seven weights. Currently, the Central American left-hander holds several titles in the featherweight category, but moves up to lightweight to fight with La Reina without problems, as she may continue to do so, in preparation for the fight she intends for the first half of 2022, for all the titles of the split against Katie Taylor.

Precisely the Irishwoman was the only one to be able to beat Gutiérrez, thirteen months ago, and the one from Torrejón de Ardoz returned to the ring in November in a simple shooting match. Our compatriot is 38 years old, but the illusion of those who are starting and all the courage and desire of the world so that, once again, a Spaniard surprises the world in the year that ends. The difference in height should be a starting point to make it difficult for Serrano to deploy his entire arsenal and confuse the one who is, like it or not, the big favorite in the fight.

In the main fight, at least in the media, of the evening, Tyron woodley (0-1) will once again be the rival of Jake paul (4-0, 3 KO). The two already met last August, with the famous blond’s victory by split decision, and they will meet again in a few days after the injury announced by Tommy Fury, Paul’s opponent initially planned.

Also, we will see an interesting war between Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KO), Australian left-hander making his debut in America, and also Puerto Rican Yomar Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KOs), 10-round super lightweight duel with uncertain prognosis.

Likewise, attractive names such as J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KO), once a great world promise of the middle class who, two and a half years after his last fight, returns on the cruise or the debut of the former basketball player Deron williams, NBA star of the past decade who puts another exotic note on the gala by trying boxing with Frank Gore, another rookie who comes, in his case, from American football.

The gala can be seen in Spain through FITE. The platform will broadcast for free in the days prior to the press conference (Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Spain), weigh-ins (Friday at 10:00 p.m.) and the preliminaries of the evening (Saturday to Sunday, 2:00 a.m. ). The main part of the gala will begin at 3:00 from Saturday 18 to Sunday 19, always in our country, and can be purchased at a price of about 17.50 euros at the exchange rate by clicking here