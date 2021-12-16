12/16/2021 at 22:03 CET

Barça has achieved a victory of enormous merit on the track of a Panathinaikos ‘warrior’ by 82-85 despite the absences to stay at the top of the table in the Euroleague and, also, alone.

PANATHINAIKOS, 82

(26 + 23 + 15 + 18): Daryl Macon Jr. (4), Ioannis Papapetrou (16), Howard Sant-Roos (13), Okaro White (9), Georgios Papagiannis (11) -starting five-, Nemanja Nedovic (18), Jeremy Evans (8), Kendrick Perry (3), Leonidas Kaselakis and Eleftherios Mantzoukas.

BARÇA, 85

(26 + 15 + 27 + 17): Nico Laprovittola (18), Dante Exum (4), Nikola Mirotic (20), Pierre Oriola, Sertaç Sanli (5) -starting five-, Rokas Jokubaitis (9), Brandon Davies ( 12), Rolands Smits (8), Kyle Kuric (9) and Michael Caicedo.

REFEREES

Borys Ryzhyk (Ukraine), Fernando Rocha (Portugal) and Tomislav Hordov (Croatia). They pointed a technique to visiting coach Sarunas Jasikevicius (21:04).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to matchday 16 of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 6,122 spectators at the OAKA Altion (Athens).

And it is that the long-term casualties of Cory Higgins, Nick Calathes and Àlex Abrines who have forced them to reinforce themselves with Dante Exum have been joined this week by Sergi Martínez after injuring his foot on Tuesday in Belgrade and that of Nigel Hayes, confined in Athens after testing positive for covid.

Despite so much setback, the staging of the current continental runner-up was excellent. With three triples in a row by a Laprovittola that continues to assume responsibilities Barça took ground in between (6-14, min. 4:15) against an opponent who did not know how to stop him on the perimeter. And the OAKA was dumb.

However, as Saras has stressed on too many occasions, this team is a specialist in reviving rivals with the final of the Super Cup against Real Madrid as the most obvious example. At least, in the first instance, Mirotic and Kuric’s triples mitigated this first reaction of a PAO to which the ‘giant’ Papagiannis was holding (16-23, min. 8:01).

There the intensity of Perry and Evans coupled with the genius of a Nedovic reappearing They allowed the first quarter to end in a draw (26-26) at the beginning of an absolute ‘blackout’ for the Catalans. So much so that the Greek team began to distance themselves (39-33 at 5:35 from the break).

Jokubaitis tries to stop Daryl Macon Jr.

| FCB

Jasikevicius was trying everything, but they couldn’t find a way to pierce a kind of 2-3 zone with many adjustments that turned into a wall. For his out little, Captain Papapetrou scored five points in a row to establish a loud +13 (48-35) that at least was reduced to 49-41 in the intermission after a very distant triple from Mirotic that spit the iron. Pogdorica’s was not comfortable in this first half.

Barça recovered a defensive intensity that it had lost. After a basket by Papapetrou and a free kick scored by Macon Jr. for a technique to the Lithuanian coach, the inspiration of ‘Lapro’ and five points in a row from Rolands Smits brought the visitors closer (54-50) and they forced Dimitris Priftis, runner-up in the last European Championship with UNICS, to stop the match.

Another triple from a Laprovittola who already had 18 points catapulted the Catalans into the lead (54-55, min. 24:55). Exum contributed a basket and a steal while Nikola Mirotic led the team from the shadows (nine points, five rebounds and four assists) with a Rolands Smits that always brings positive things. This time it was a pair of offensive rebounds and two triples (58-62, min. 27:31).

There Barça went through a period of errors in the launch that it solved based on intensity in the fight for the rebound to stand with 14 offensive with 10 minutes to go (64-68), three of them from Sanli and as many from Smits. In any case, the game was very much alive and that intensity would even have to be multiplied against a rival driven by OAKA.

Brandon Davies looking for a pitch

| FCB

Two good baskets from Brandon Davies they brought a Barça closer to victory that was all intensity and attitude despite not being entirely successful (66-74). So much so that he went without scoring for more than four minutes while mistakes were also happening on the other ring.

At last, the great Kyle kuric gave away one of his usual suspensions to break the 1,000-point barrier in the Euroleague and break that drought with three minutes remaining (68-76). The rest took care of ‘Lapro’ and Mirotic in an action traced to that of minutes ago that placed 72-81 a minute from the end.

However, a triple and two free throws (White missed the second after Oriola’s foul) and a defense based on the PAO’s sticks in the face of referee’s indolence gave excitement to the game (77-81) and forced Saras to stop the game. The PAO stole the ball from Mirotic and Nedovic crushed 79-81 in the absence of 20 seconds.

Even the former Unicaja had a triple from the center of the court to take the game to extra time that did not enter just after having scored an unlikely one. In the end, victory 82-85 and now BAXI Manresa arrives on Sunday.