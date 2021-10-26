10/26/2021 at 10:12 PM CEST

What suffering and what a great victory Barça achieved against Fenerbahçe!. In a game that was a real ‘war’, Barça survived a great game by Jan Vesely (24 points) and stayed alive thanks to Davies (16) and Higgins (18), so that it was Mirotic, in his most gray match, the one who decided (74-76) and leave with a great victory and the leadership intact (6-0).

Fenerbahçe, 74

(20 + 9 + 19 + 26): Henry (3), Pierre (7), Booker (8), Guduric (17), Vesely, (24) – starting five- Virsen (-), Hazer (5), Shayok (2), De Colo (4), Polonara (4), Duverioglu (0).

Barça, 76

(15 + 20 + 14 + 27): Calathes (11), Higgins (18), Kuric (5), Mirotic (8), Sanli (-) – starting five- Davies (16), Smits (8), Hayes ( 6), Laprovittola (4), Martínez (-), Jokubaitis (-).

Referees:

Lottermoser (ITA), Hordov (CRO), Pettek (ESLO). Henry eliminated for personal fouls.

Incidents:

Sixth game of the Euroleague, played at the Ulker Sports Hall Arena, before 5,132 spectators.

Fenebahçe came out like a wild bull in the figure of Jan Vesely, who ‘nailed’ Barça the first 10 points and placed a worrying 12-2 in just five minutes. The defense of the locals verged on the foul on each occasion and it was difficult for Barça to enter such a physical match, missing their first four shots. Sanli was a flank on the defense against Vesely and forced Saras to put in Davies.

Despite that overwhelming start of Fenerbahçe, Barça did not lose face to the rival. Mirotic was not comfortable and Higgins and Davies had to come to the rescue to put up with the locals who only achieved five points of rent at the end of the first quarter (20-15).

Good reaction of the Barça

Great news for Barça that had stopped the first arreón of Djordjevic’s men. Many movements on the bench against such an intense match, and entry into play by Laprovittola and Jokubaitis. Smits also had to play ‘5’ against Davies’ second.

The young Lithuanian did not feel the pulse of such a fierce duel, but Hayes and Calathes did, who had to replace him soon. Booker gave the Turkish team their highest income in the quarter (27-20), but from then on it was Barça who changed the dynamics.

Two consecutive actions of the smartest, Nick Calathes, with a triple included, put Barça in the game against a Fenerbahce with more problems to score before the zone defense that Jasikevicius proposed and that increased its intensity to the level of the locals.

The Barça, up to the rest

COffensive wave of the Turkish team that Barça took advantage of to run and endorse a partial of 2-12 and close the room six points up (29-35), a magnificent result after a 9-20 part of the quarter. Although the ‘war’ was still open for the second half.

Fenerbahçe charged again, although Mirotic’s first basket gave the Catalans the maximum (31-39). But the Turks responded quickly and an 8-2 run with a triple by Guduric and Pierre put them in the duel (39-41). Mirotic, meanwhile, did not see a hoop (0 of 6 in triples).

Fenerbahçe did not give up and Vesely was driving his team after taking advantage of an intentional from Calathes, although Barça survived at the end of the quarter, although without a margin (48-49).

Mirotic decides

The duel entered the decisive minutes and the tension soared. With Mirotic relegated to the bench, Calathes committed the fourth and went to the bench and went Higgins the one who pulled the team (55-61). Marko Guduric became the local wishbone, with seven consecutive points with two triples and put the Turks ahead (62-61).

After an intentional to Vesely, Davies gave Barça four points of income (66-70) but Henty responded with a triple. In a final of heart attack, Mirotic and Calathes returned to decide the match. Booker pounded the hoop and equaled six seconds from the end (74-74). In the last action the match was decided. And Mirotic managed to receive in the low post, he got away from two defenders and achieved the decisive basket (74-76).