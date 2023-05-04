Misato Katsuragi comes to life in this wonderful cosplay by a Russian model

The world of cosplay surprises us again with an interpretation that comes directly from Neon Genesis Evangelion and one of its main characters, Misato Katsuragi. A Russian model, who is dedicated to making different tributes from the world of cartoons that come from Japan, made this live-action version of the NERV operations captain.

The Russian model is called Hanna and on social networks she identifies with the user @Ave.Anne. His presence on Instagram is not as strong as on TikTokbut still accumulates more than five thousand followers.

Misato Katsuragi is her favorite character of late, since she is the one she plays most often, but in her feed we can also see cosplay from Genshin Impact, Monster High, Demon Slayer, and Spy x Family.

Misato Katsuragi’s stands out for the material of the outfit she chose to cosplay. Each one of the pieces is made of leather and, of course, there is no lack of lilac or purple hair.

Misato is an attractive and enigmatic young woman who works as an operations captain at NERV, a paramilitary organization tasked with defending humanity from attacks by beings called Angels. She is an intelligent and dedicated woman, with a strong and determined personality. Although she appears to be carefree and cheerful, she also has a more serious and reserved side.

One of the most interesting aspects of Misato is her relationship with the series’ protagonist, Shinji Ikari. As the plot progresses, she becomes his guardian and adoptive mother figure. Misato cares deeply for Shinji’s well-being and tries to help him overcome his fears and trauma.

Throughout the series, different layers of Misato’s personality are revealed. Despite his laid-back appearance, he has his own inner demons and struggles with his own traumatic past. The loss of her father during Second Impact and her experiences on the battlefield have affected her deeply, and this is reflected in her behavior and her decision-making.

Misato is also known for her taste in food and drink. She is always seen enjoying a beer at home and she is famous for her love of fast food, particularly ramen dishes.