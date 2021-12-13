. Miss Panama, Brenda Smith was TOP 16 in Miss Universe

Delegates from more than 80 countries have gathered in Israel since last month to compete for the crown of Miss Universe, which was won by Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, but among the contestants there was a familiar face of a beautiful girl who passed by Our Latin beauty.

Miss Panama, Brenda Smith, who eventually managed to captivate the jury of the 70th edition of Miss Universe, sneaking into the Top 16, participated in the Univisión reality show in 2018, where the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos was the winner.

The young woman, who is of Panamanian, Mexican, American origin, and who in her experience as a beauty queen also participated in Miss Mexico, Miss Georgia and Miss Panama, which she eventually won, is remembered by some viewers of Nuestra Belleza Latina for his grace and security, but also for issuing controversial statements.

Play

TOP 16 BEATRICE GOMEZ PASOK SA TOP 16 MISS UNIVERSE 2021 CONGRATULATIONS !!! TOP 10: youtube.com/watch?v=lG-KwNIqey4&t=12s Winner for miss universe 2021 is: youtube.com/watch?v=2W0Uw6YiS7A&t=201s2021- 12-13T01: 28: 12Z

After being eliminated from the Univisión reality show, Brenda wanted to be calm, ensuring that her departure from the program did not affect her much, since it was just a “game”, causing her colleagues and even the public to jump on her.

Play

Brenda Smith clarifies why she says that Nuestra Belleza Latina “is a game” The Mexican-Panamanian took advantage of her visit to Despierta América to make it clear what she meant when she referred to the competition as a game. In addition, nominees Carmen Batiz and Vanessa Romo show their surprise at being at risk of elimination this week. #DespiertaAmerica SUBSCRIBE bit.ly/20L91KL VISIT THE OFFICIAL SITE univision.com/shows/despierta-america FOLLOW US Twitter: twitter.com/despiertamerica…2018-10-29T16:35:28Z

After being out of the Univision competition, where he ranked 12th, he referred to the issue and defended his position stating that he always saw the show as a contest where you had to play mentally.

“I don’t come out with bad feelings, I honestly take all the good stuff, I learned a lot from this process and from the world I’m getting into in this career,” Miss Panama today told Francisca Lachapel, after being questioned for her comments. “This is a mental game, and as someone I admire so much in this career told me: ‘This is a job, but it is a game, and whoever gets angry loses.”

Play

Brenda Smith Miss Panama during the Preliminary Competition Miss Universe 2021 # missuniversopanama # missuniverse2021 # missuniverso2021 #missuniverse #misspanama #brendasmith #panama #img # missgrandinternational20212021-12-10T23: 53: 21Z

The beauty queen, who has Panamanians celebrating having been included among the group of the 16 most beautiful women on the planet, since passing through Nuestra Belleza Latina has always been a defender of the fight against stereotypes and hoped that a woman would be chosen that it had nothing to do with the social norms that have marked the only false concept of beauty.

Another problem that Brenda Smith says she has had to struggle with due to her origin, is that she feels that many people do not see her as a faithful representative of a particular group.

“They tell me that I am not American enough for the United States and for many Latinos I am not Latin enough,” said Miss Panama.

Tell us if you remember Brenda competing in Nuestra Belleza Latina and tell us if you liked her participation in Miss Universe.