Telemundo Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the Miss Universe 2021 broadcast in Spanish.

Telemundo, the Spanish-language network exclusively for the broadcast of Miss Universe, announces the renowned personalities Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente as the main hosts of the 70th edition that will be broadcast live from coast to coast from Eilat, Israel, on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

They are joined by Alix Aspe from “LatinXNow!” and Carlos Adyan from “En Casa con Telemundo” to offer viewers all the excitement of the great event with content, interviews and extensive coverage of all preliminary activities exclusively for Telemundo’s digital and social programs and platforms.

Fans can go to Telemundo.com/MissUniverso to vote for their favorite candidate and meet the representatives of the 70th edition through exclusive interviews and photo galleries. Soon, the network will announce the special programming dedicated to the Miss Universe pageant.

Learn more about the main presenters of Miss Universe 2021

Jacky Bracamontes

Jacky Bracamontes, who represented her native Mexico in the Miss Universe competition in 2001, is one of the most important figures in Latin American entertainment. She is currently the host of “Así se Baila”, Telemundo’s dance competition.

Last May, Bracamontes drove the 69th. edition of the Miss Universe, in addition to the “Latin American Music Awards” and her stellar participation in the successful series “La Suerte de Loli”.

The Mexican star joined Telemundo to host “Viva el Mundial y Más,” a program that aired during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ™, and hosted both seasons of “La Voz”. Throughout her career, she has hosted successful programs and specials, as well as starring in soap operas such as “Las Tontas No Van al Cielo”, “Heridas de Amor” and “Sortilegio”, among others.

Christian of the Fountain

Cristián de la Fuente is a Latin superstar who has been part of numerous Hollywood productions. He is currently one of the judges of the Telemundo dance competition, “Así se Baila”.

Previously, De la Fuente competed on the sixth season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” reaching the final.

His professional credits include being a host of several awards and an actor for several television series such as “CSI: Miami”, “Private Practice”, “Devious Maids”, “The Game of Keys”, “Dream of Love”, “En Tierras Salvajes “, and” Amor Bravío “. He has also participated in several films, including “Driven” opposite Sylvester Stallone, “Vampires: The Dead” by Tommy Lee Wallace with Jon Bon Jovi, and provided the voice for the animated film “Condorito: The Movie.”

The Chilean star made his debut as a producer with the film “You Are My Home,” which was among the most viewed during its first week of release on Netflix.

What you should know about the Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that enables women to achieve their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.

The Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually with an international platform to foster positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts.

Contestants and contest winners are leaders and role models in their communities, who develop personal and professional goals and inspire others to do the same.

The Miss Universe Organization is an IMG company.