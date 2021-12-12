. Miss Universe contestants appear on stage during the preliminary stage of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 10, 2021.

The Miss Universe 2021 competition airs tonight, December 12 at 7:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CT on Fox and in Spanish on Telemundo.

For those who want to see it from the Pacific coast, the contest will air at 4:00 pm PT, while viewers living in the mountain time zone can watch the pageant at 5:00 pm Finally, the natives of Alaska should tune in to the TV channel at 3:00 pm, while in Hawaii they should tune in to Fox around 2:00 pm

The competition will last approximately three hours and will end around 10:00 pm ET after former Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico crowned her successor.

Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th edition of the Miss Universe competition, and will be featured once again by Steve Harvey, who has been hosting the competition for the past several years.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live broadcast on Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device through one of the following cable-free live TV streaming subscription services:

You can watch a live broadcast of Fox (live in most markets) and 100+ TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can see Miss Universe 2021 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield) , iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes longer). of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in all of them, but you can choose any bundle and add-on you want with their 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount you must pay today will be $ 0 when you sign up. If you watch content on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once you have signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ TV channels through Hulu With Live TV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu Free Trial with Live TV

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV ( such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after airing) and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “ Enhanced Cloud DVR ”giving you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once you have signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any Android TV powered device (like a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live broadcast of Fox (live in select markets) and over 40 more TV channels through Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service, and you can get your first month for just $ 10:

Get Sling TV

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on Sling TV app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield) , airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Be sure to tune in this Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 pm ET to watch the final stages of the Miss Universe 2021 competition on Fox and Telemundo. The 70th Miss Universe Competition is broadcast live from Eilat, Israel.

