. Contestants appear on stage at the 69th Miss Universe competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino on May 16, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Tonight is the 70th Miss Universe competition, with women from around the world competing to follow in the footsteps of the 69th winner, Andrea Meza. The title holder will be crowned live from Eilat, Israel.

The Miss Universe Organization annually organizes the event, as well as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. According to its website, “it is a global and inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.”

This year will see the return of a familiar face as host, with an international panel of judges and performers. Here is what you need to know:

Steve Harvey returns as host

Comedian Steve Harvey will return as host of the Miss Universe competition after taking a year off. Previously, he hosted the event in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Mario López and Olivia Culpo took over as hosts for the 2020 competition.

“This is the sixth time I have hosted the Miss Universe competition and it is always the highlight of my year. At every show I am amazed by the smart, fiery and talented women who take the stage, ”Harvey told People. “I continue to defend this program and participate, not only as a presenter but also as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

According to the outlet, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Carson Kressley and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst from 2019 will host backstage.

Adriana Lima, Lori Harvey and Rena Sofer among the members of the selection committee

The Miss Universe competition is judged by a selection committee, which includes Harvey’s daughter, Lori.

“I am very excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th annual Miss Universe competition. It’s very special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I worked together on, so it’s going to be a great moment, ”she told People.

Lori added, “Also, I am not only excited to join such a dynamic and diverse group of smart women, but also excited to have the opportunity to genuinely support all of the contestants and see them shine.”

According to Miss Universe, Lori is joined in the preliminary and final rounds by Puerto Rican actress Adamari López, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Filipino model Marian Rivera and Indian actress Urvashi Rautela.

Backstage host and former Miss Universe competitor Cheslie Kryst and 1976 Miss Universe Rina Mor Goder are on the preliminary selection committee. Rena Sofer, an American actress who stars in “The Bold and the Beautiful,” will be part of the selection committee for the final.

JoJo and Noa Kirel are ready for their performances

Miss Universe announced that JoJo and Noa Kirel will be performing in this year’s Miss Universe competition.

JoJo is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame in 2004 for her song “Leave (Get Out).” According to Vulture, in 2015, he won a 10-year legal battle that prevented him from releasing music. Since then, the 30-year-old has released four albums, the latest of which is “Trying Not To Think About It.” He also ranked second on the fifth season of “The Masked Singer,” competing as Black Swan.

Recalling her Christmas album last year, JoJo wrote on Instagram, “The fact that I am posting this video while I am in Israel preparing to perform at Miss Universe right now does not escape me. I cried when we landed. Thinking of all the Christmas songs I have heard and how they are all inspired by this holy place. I am more than grateful. Yes, it is 3:15 am here and this jet lag is DIF’RINT ”.

Kirel was referred to as “Israel’s Greatest Pop Star” by The Hollywood Reporter, releasing her first song “Medabrim” at age 14. He has won “Best Israeli Act” at the MTV European Music Awards every year starting in 2017. This year he released his first two English singles, “Please Don’t Suck” and “Bad Little Thing.” The 20-year-old actress and dancer has been a judge for “Israeli Has Talent” since 2018.

“I am very excited and honored to be performing at Miss Universe,” Kirel said on the Miss Universe website. “By believing in themselves and fearlessly pursuing their dreams, these women from around the world live and breathe the values ​​of the Miss Universe Organization, and I can’t wait to share this moment of celebration with all of them on this incredible global stage.”

The 70th Miss Universe Competition airs live from Eilat, Israel at 7:00 pm ET on Fox and Telemundo.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Miss Universe 2021: What time does it start?